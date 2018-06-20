Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks


Mediterranean Sea At least 60 dead after migrant boat sinks

At least 60 migrants died in the Mediterranean sea when their rubber dinghy sank last week, according to survivor testimonies gathered by a rights group in Sicily.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

(AFP)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 60 migrants died in the Mediterranean sea when their rubber dinghy sank last week, according to survivor testimonies gathered by a rights group in Sicily.

The Diciotti, an Italian coastguard ship carrying more than 500 migrants, docked Tuesday night at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

Among those on board were around 40 survivors of an accident last Tuesday which saw a US Navy boat come to the aid of drowning migrants after their dinghy sank off the coast of Libya.

At the time the US Navy reported seeing around 12 bodies in the water but were unable to locate them after the rescue.

The survivors interviewed by volunteers from the human rights association Medu in Sicily said that their dinghy had been carrying 117 people, which would put the death toll at over 70.

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) put the toll slightly lower at 60 dead also on the basis of accounts from survivors, who reported 100 people aboard the vessel.

"I have never seen such frightened and traumatised eyes after a landing," said Teo di Piazza, coordinator of MSF psychologists.

"The people had no strength left."

The most recent migrant arrival in Sicily comes as key EU leaders prepare to hold crisis talks on migration in Brussels on Sunday.

The talks follow last week's row over the fate of more than 600 migrants on the Aquarius rescue ship, who Italy turned away, thrusting the migrant question back to the top of the EU agenda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Saudi Arabia: Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
European Union: Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
Former President: Mugabe in Singapore for health check Former President Mugabe in Singapore for health check
Theresa May: UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing' Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
European Union: Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Trump: Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US space domination

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
5 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
6 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for embezzlementbullet
7 Audi Brand names interim CEO after boss arrested in diesel probebullet
8 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet
9 In US Commerce Secretary held Russia, China-linked...bullet
10 Donald Trump US President escalates China trade spat...bullet

Related Articles

In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
In Saudi Arabia Two more women activists arrested
In Yemen Pro-govt forces seize Hodeida airport from rebels
Peace Talks South Sudan foes set to meet after two years
Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in adverts
In Indonesia Number missing in ferry disaster jumps to nearly 180 - Police
In Mali Defence minister admits soldiers implicated in deaths during security sweep
Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glance
In South Sudan Foes set to meet after two years

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

German police say they foiled a biological attack with a deadly ricin bomb when they arrested a Tunisian suspect last week in Cologne
In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest
The head of a Tunisian presidential committee on individual freedoms, Bochra Belhaj Hmida (R), during a press conference to deliver the final report on proposed social reforms on June 20, 2018
Beji Caid Essebsi Tunisia commission proposes sweeping liberal reforms
Tributes to French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed in a jihadist attack on a supermarket in March 2018
In 2017 Threat 'acute' as jihadist attacks double
Pilot whales feed primarily on squid and have a distinct, rounded head with a very slight beak
Faroe Islands Faroese whaling 'ecological', 'respectful'