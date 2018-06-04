Home > News > World >

At least four dead in kabul suicide blast near clerics' gathering


In Kabul At least four dead in suicide blast near clerics' gathering

At least four people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a gathering of top clerics in Afghanistan's Kabul, shortly after they called such attacks a sin, police said Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kabul's police chief Dawood Amin said at least four people had been killed and one wounded in the blast play

Kabul's police chief Dawood Amin said at least four people had been killed and one wounded in the blast

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least four people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated near a gathering of top clerics in Afghanistan's Kabul, shortly after they called such attacks a sin, police said Monday.

"Our initial information shows that the suicide attack took place when guests were exiting the tent" where the meeting was being held at around 11.30 am (0700 GMT), police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told local broadcaster Tolo News.

Kabul's police chief Dawood Amin told media that at least four people had been killed and one wounded in the blast. Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said at least 12 people had been killed and wounded, but did not give a breakdown.

The attacker detonated outside the tent, known as the Loya Jirga tent, where gatherings of top clerics and government officials are often held, Stanikzai said.

A security source confirmed it had been a suicide attack.

Local media said that some 3,000 clerics had gathered at the tent for the meeting of the Ulema Council, Afghanistan's top clerics.

Earlier they issued a fatwa against the ongoing conflict in the country, terming suicide attacks a sin against Islam.

"The ongoing war in Afghanistan does not have a legal base, only Afghans are the victims of this war... (it) does not have religious, national or human value," they said, according to government officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In New Zealand: Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
In Seoul: North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
FBI: Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
In Hong Kong: Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos
In Guatemala: Volcano eruption kills 25 In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25
In Paris: Police evacuate two more migrant camps In Paris Police evacuate two more migrant camps

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militantsbullet
2 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
3 Saudi Arabia Country warns of military action if Qatar gets Russian...bullet
4 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkeybullet
5 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
6 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
7 Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor,...bullet
8 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
9 Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins workbullet
10 Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia...bullet

Related Articles

Matteo Salvini Italy's minister in Sicily to push new hard line on migration
In Ghana Citizens dream of migrating despite economic optimism
Qatar Country's economy weathers storms of year-long blockade
In Senegal Echoes of 1968 unrest as student protests
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkey
Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia probe leaks
In Cuba 7 killed in storm Alberto flooding
Pope Francis Pontiff to meet 5 abused Chilean priests
In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militants

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Jordanian security forces scuffle with protesters calling for the resignation of the prime minister in Amman late on June 3, 2018 as demonstrations grip Jordan over price hikes and a draft income tax law
Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos
Societe Generale said last month it had set aside one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to settle both the Libor and Libya disputes
In Libya SocGen says reaches deals to end probes on rates
The public probe is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing how the inferno started, why it spread so quickly and the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the building
In London Probe into tower fire starts examining cause
As a statesman, I cannot be an obstacle to the life of the nation," Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana said
Olivier Mahafaly Madagascar PM makes way for 'consensus' premier in step to end crisis