Home > News > World >

At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages in Afghan city


In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building Sunday in a continuing attack in an eastern Afghan city, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Smoke rises from a building during an ongoing attack in Jalalabad play

Smoke rises from a building during an ongoing attack in Jalalabad

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured when militants detonated bombs and stormed a government building Sunday in a continuing attack in an eastern Afghan city, officials said.

A thick column of smoke rose into the sky after two explosions near Jalalabad's directorate of finance, the Nangarhar provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, adding that "a number of attackers" had entered the building.

"Security forces are in the area chasing and fighting them," he said, adding that one attacker "is down" and the clearing operation was continuing.

"Around noon a big boom shook our building," Qaisar told AFP from a Jalalabad hospital.

"I then saw at least two armed attackers entering the building. My friends ran to hide and I jumped from a window.

"I have broken my leg and arm but was able to get out of the building. Some of my friends are still stuck there."

The body of a policeman and eight civilians, along with 36 wounded people had been brought to hospitals in Jalalabad, said Dr Najibullah Kamawal, director of the city health department.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Jalalabad is the capital of restive Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan. Some areas of the province are a stronghold of the Islamic State group but Taliban fighters are also active there.

It was the latest deadly violence to strike Afghanistan as militant groups step up attacks and US-backed Afghan forces intensify air strikes and ground offensives.

The assault came days after suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations Wednesday, killing at least ten people.

April saw a series of attacks across the country targeting voter registration centres as Afghanistan gears up for long-delayed legislative elections due in October.

The Taliban and IS have made clear their intention of disrupting the elections. Officials are concerned that a low voter turnout will undermine the credibility of the poll.

The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace overture by the Afghan government.

Operation Al Khandaq will target US forces and "their intelligence agents" as well as their "internal supporters", a Taliban statement said in late April.

But the Islamic State group has also stepped up attacks in recent months, particularly in Kabul.

Nine journalists, including AFP's chief photographer in Kabul Shah Marai, were among 25 people killed in a double suicide blast claimed by IS in the capital on April 30.

Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians as security forces struggle to keep the militants at bay following the withdrawal of NATO combat forces at the end of 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Indonesia: Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family
In Indonesia: Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
In Sierra Leone: 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
In Libya: More than 70 rescued off coast In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast
In Australia: Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father In Australia Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father
Gaza: Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests Gaza Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
5 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitorbullet
6 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
7 East Timor Country votes after tense campaignbullet
8 In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured:...bullet
9 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
Election Afghanistan extends deadline for voter registration amid violence
In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press Freedom Day
Politics Deadly day in Afghanistan: 10 journalists, 1 US soldier, and multiple civilians killed in 4 separate incidents
In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy
In Afghanistan Lack of oversight for donations: US watchdog
In Kabul Shiites mourns loss of 'invincible hero' in suicide blast
In Kabul Suicide attack on voter registration centre kills 31
Politics Striking images of the US military training at night reveal the surreal colors of war
World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2 schools burned

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi
In Iran Barred director gets standing Cannes ovation
A general view of the Iranian parliament building in Tehran on June 8, 2017, one day after an attack on the complex
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
South African photojournalist Sam Nzima points to his photo illustrating the brutality of the apartheid regime, showing Hector Pieterson carried by a fellow schoolboy after police gunned him down in Soweto in 1976
In South Africa Lensman who took iconic Soweto uprising photo dies
Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion
Iraq Country counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll