Home > News > World >

Austria sues over EU approval of Hungary nuclear plant


Elisabeth Koestinger Austria sues over EU approval of Hungary nuclear plant

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria lodged a legal complaint with the European Court of Justice on Thursday against the EU's approval of the expansion of a nuclear plant in neighbouring Hungary.

  • Published:
Opposition to nuclear power has spanned the political spectrum in Austria, which held a national referendum on the subject in 1978 play

Opposition to nuclear power has spanned the political spectrum in Austria, which held a national referendum on the subject in 1978

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria lodged a legal complaint with the European Court of Justice on Thursday against the EU's approval of the expansion of a nuclear plant in neighbouring Hungary.

The approval, granted by the European Commission in March, would allow the expansion of the Paks nuclear plant outside the Hungarian capital Budapest with a 10 billion euro ($12.4 billion) Russian loan.

The plant is Hungary's only nuclear facility and supplies around 40 percent of its electricity needs.

"For our nature, our environment and our unique landscape, we must take up this David and Goliath struggle," sustainability minister Elisabeth Koestinger said in a statement, confirming the launching of the complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union.

"Nuclear energy must have no place in Europe. We will not budge one centimetre from this position!" she added.

In its decision the European Commission judged that the project met EU rules on state aid, but Austria disputes this.

Austrian environmental campaigners praised the new centre-right government for pursuing a legal action that had been planned by the Social Democrat voted out of power late last year.

The Paks plant was built with Soviet-era technology in the 1980s during Hungary's communist period.

The construction of two new reactors at the site is part of a 2014 deal struck between Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Victor Orban and ally Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The work, to be carried out by Moscow's state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom, is set to more than double the plant's capacity.

Hungary's opposition has criticised the awarding of the contract to Rosatom without holding an open tender.

In 2015, the Hungarian parliament voted to keep the details of the deal secret for 30 years, something Orban's Fidesz party said was necessary for "national security reasons" but which critics said could conceal corruption.

Since the late 1970s, Austria has been fiercely anti-nuclear, starting with an unprecedented vote by its population that prevented the country's only plant from providing a watt of power.

Austria filed a complaint against EU-approved state aid for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Britain in 2015, arguing that atomic energy was unsustainable and high-risk.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
8 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
9 Trump White House denies being weak on Russia, says more...bullet
10 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan...bullet

Related Articles

Amnesty Group slams Trump-led 'politics of hate'
Sports Tonga's shirtless flagbearer learned to cross-country ski in 12 months with the help of a venture capitalist who had failed to do the same 4 years ago
Entertainment Vonn wins bronze medal in women's downhill
In Britain Davis vows no post-Brexit 'dystopia'
Sports Images show just how much the Olympic bobsled event has changed over the years
Friendlies Germany to play World Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia
Entertainment What is big air? It's the Olympics' newest snowboard event
Entertainment Ski Ace Ligety bows out of Olympics. Will it be for good?
Entertainment Giant Slalom: Marcel Hirscher easily wins 2nd Olympic gold medal
Sports Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka borrowed Mikaela Shiffrin's skis and pulled off an unbelievable upset to win Super-G gold by 0.01 second

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'