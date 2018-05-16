Home > News > World >

Turkey bank vows 'necessary steps' after lira crashes to new lows


In Turkey Bank vows 'necessary steps' after lira crashes to new lows

Turkey's central bank on Wednesday vowed to take "necessary steps" to stabilise the embattled lira after it hit historic lows as investors took fright at comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted a bigger say in monetary policy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Erdogan said he wants to take greater control over monetary and economic policy if he wins the June election play

President Erdogan said he wants to take greater control over monetary and economic policy if he wins the June election

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey's central bank on Wednesday vowed to take "necessary steps" to stabilise the embattled lira after it hit historic lows as investors took fright at comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted a bigger say in monetary policy.

The lira has lost eight percent in value over the last month alone as Turkey heads to snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 amid growing concerns over the health of the economy.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday while on a visit to London, Erdogan signalled he wanted to take greater control over monetary and economic policy if he wins the elections.

"This may make some uncomfortable. But we have to do it," he said.

Investors have long been rattled by Erdogan's sustained pressure on the central bank -- which is nominally independent -- to hike rates to boost growth.

'Not what investors wanted'

"The comments from Erdogan were clearly not what investors wanted to hear," said Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at forex broker FXTM, saying they were seen "at the very least as a severe threat to central bank independence."

The lira earlier in the morning hit 4.5 lira to the dollar for the first time in history, a loss in value of over one percent on the day.

However a statement by the central bank on the "unhealthy" fluctuations helped the lira to pare its losses in the afternoon to trade at 4.42, a gain in value of 0.4 percent on the day.

"The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is closely monitoring the unhealthy price formations in the markets," it said.

"Necessary steps will be taken, also considering the impact of these developments on the inflation outlook," it added.

It was not immediately clear if the central bank was considering an emergency meeting to raise interest rates help boost the lira. Its next scheduled monetary policy meeting is not until June 7.

Meanwhile, the central bank's chairman Murat Cetinkaya was at the headquarters of the ruling Justice Party (AKP) and could meet Erdogan, Turkish media said.

'Committed to sound policy'

The currency had already been under severe pressure last week after Erdogan declared that interest rates were the "mother and father of all evil".

Erdogan's statements fly in the face of economic orthodoxy where interest rates are used by central banks around the world as a tool to keep down inflation.

Economists have cautioned that a tighter monetary policy is needed for an economy where inflation is running at 10.85 percent and the currency has lost 25 percent in value over the last year.

The economy has generally been a trump card for Erdogan in his 15 years in power, with the Turkish strongman crediting himself with ending chaos that brought the country to near financial meltdown in the 2000-2001 crisis.

Turkey recorded stellar growth of 7.4 percent in 2017.

But the elections coincide with growing concerns over Turkey's economic health, notably due to a wide current account deficit and fears the economy is overheating.

"Investor confidence in Turkey is already at severely low levels," said FXTM's Ahmad, adding that if Erdogan managed to achieve a looser monetary policy it would remove one of the few levers Turkey has to combat "dangerously high inflation."

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, a former Merill Lynch banker trusted by the financial markets, vowed on Twitter that the government remains "committed to a sound and prudent policy framework."

"The policy mix is much more likely to improve post elections," he wrote in English, saying he hoped "political pragmatism" would prevail and emphasising a "rule-based market economy is the only viable option going forward."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Matteo Salvini: Anti-EU 'barbarian' announces Italian govt deal close Matteo Salvini Anti-EU 'barbarian' announces Italian govt deal close
Britain: UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style cladding from high-rises Britain UK to spend £400m removing Grenfell Tower-style cladding from high-rises
White House: US says 'still hopeful' Kim-Trump summit will happen White House US says 'still hopeful' Kim-Trump summit will happen
China: World authors urge country to free Nobel dissident's widow China World authors urge country to free Nobel dissident's widow
Silvio Berlusconi: Italian PM to face new 'Rubygate' trial on bribery charges Silvio Berlusconi Italian PM to face new 'Rubygate' trial on bribery charges
White House: US 'hopeful' for Kim-Trump summit as North threatens to cancel White House US 'hopeful' for Kim-Trump summit as North threatens to cancel

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
5 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
9 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move...bullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Related Articles

In Gaza Violence puts Palestinian cause back on global agenda
World Violence ebbs but tensions do not in Gaza
Football Injured Neuer in German World Cup squad as frictions stir
Football Turkey's turn to host Euros, says football chief
Football Cahill defended as Hibs striker axed from Australia World Cup squad
In Gaza Killings of Palestinians spark widespread condemnation of Israel
Football Hibs striker Maclaren axed from Australia World Cup squad
Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Around 262,000 Filipinos work in Kuwait, nearly 60 percent of them domestic workers
Philippines Country lifts ban for Kuwait-bound workers
Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE has been hit with US sanctions
Trump US president denies 'folding' over ZTE in China trade talks
Palestinian mourners carry the body of 51-year-old Nasser Ghorab at his funeral in a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 16, 2018, a day after he was killed along during protests the border with Israel
In Gaza Violence puts Palestinian cause back on global agenda
A Canadian flag is pictured at a demonstration against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018
Bill Morneau Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses