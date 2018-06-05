Home > News > World >

Belgium to honour two police officers killed in attack


Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack

Police from across Belgium will pay tribute on Tuesday to two female officers killed in a shooting claimed by the Islamic State group in Liege last week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
On Sunday nearly 3,000 people marched in memory of of the three victims before white roses were laid at the scene of the attack play

On Sunday nearly 3,000 people marched in memory of of the three victims before white roses were laid at the scene of the attack

(BELGA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police from across Belgium will pay tribute on Tuesday to two female officers killed in a shooting claimed by the Islamic State group in Liege last week.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel will attend the funerals for Lucile Garcia, 54, and Soraya Belkacemi, 44, who were posthumously awarded Belgium's highest civilian decoration.

"Beyond Liege there is a whole integrated police force that is bruised. No words are sufficient enough to describe the emotion of all our colleagues," the Liege police force said.

Garcia, 54, had recently become a grandmother while Belkacemi, 44, was a mother to 13-year-old twins.

Lucile Garcia, 54, had recently become a grandmother, while Soraya Belkacemi, 44, was a mother to 13-year-old twins play

Lucile Garcia, 54, had recently become a grandmother, while Soraya Belkacemi, 44, was a mother to 13-year-old twins

(POLICE OF LIEGE/AFP/File)

On Monday, several hundred people turned out for the funeral of attacker Benjamin Herman's third victim, student Cyril Vangriecken.

Friends and family of the 22-year-old walked behind the hearse dressed in white through the streets of Vottem near Liege ahead of the funeral, also attended by Michel.

The funerals follow Sunday's procession of nearly 3,000 people who marched to the scene of the attack and laid white roses in memory of the three victims.

Herman carried out his rampage on May 29, repeatedly stabbing Garcia and Belkacemi with a knife before taking their service pistols and shooting them.

He then killed Vangriecken who sat in the passenger seat of a parked car.

The attacker went on to hole up in a nearby school, briefly taking a cleaner hostage before bursting out to confront police and being killed in a hail of bullets.

On Monday several hundred people turned out for the funeral of attacker Benjamin Herman's third victim, student Cyril Vangriecken play

On Monday several hundred people turned out for the funeral of attacker Benjamin Herman's third victim, student Cyril Vangriecken

(BELGA/AFP)

Belgian police who are treating the murders as a terrorist attack have identified Herman as a drifter who spent a decade in and out of prison for acts of violence and petty crimes.

The Islamic State group claimed one of its "soldiers" was responsible for the latest attack, through its Amaq propaganda agency.

IS said "he led the attack in response to calls to target the countries of the US-led international coalition," which is fighting the jihadist group, mainly in Syria.

Prosecutors confirmed that Herman's method of assault was a known "modus operandi" of IS, which also claimed deadly attacks in Brussels in 2016.

Amateur footage obtained by AFP showed the gunman shouting "Allahu akbar" (Arabic for "God is greatest") as he walked through the streets during the rampage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Russia: Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
Kosovo: To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists Kosovo To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists
In Singapore: Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit? In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Mexico: Court orders new probe into massacre of students Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students
In Brazil: Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
European Union: EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
4 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
5 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
6 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance...bullet
7 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
8 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
9 India Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief trucebullet
10 In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woesbullet

Related Articles

In Brazil Royal says monarchy would fix country's chaos
Football Injured Kompany in Belgian World Cup '24'
Football Fiery Alli vows to keep cool at World Cup
Slovenia Country heads to the polls in early election
In Belgium The EU counts its crises as problems mount
The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
Football Southgate backs 'strong' Sterling to survive tattoo row

Top Videos

1 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin, pictured May 2018, said Russia wants a 'united and prosperous EU', downplaying suggestions that Russia is trying to disrupt the EU bloc
Putin Russia wants 'united and prosperous EU' - President says
Harvey Weinstein (C) -- who was arrested and charged with rape and other sex crimes involving two separate women in New York -- is set to plead innocent
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY
A motion submitted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller said that Paul Manafort had contacted witnesses by phone and encrypted messaging for the purpose of securing "materially false testimony"
Paul Manafort US prosecutors accuse Trump's former campaign chairman of attempted witnesses tampering
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began a three-day European tour in Berlin, meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Netanyahu Israel PM warns Merkel of new refugee crisis sparked by Iran