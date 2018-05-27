Home > News > World >

Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board in Chile


In Chile Bishop steps down from anti-sex abuse board

Chile's Catholic church took another blow on Saturday as the bishop leading the charge against sex abuse stepped down following more allegations of misconduct by priests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chile's Catholic Church,whose Metropolitan Cathedral in Santiago is pictured, set up a board in 2011 to investigate sex abuse but allegations of misconduct have continued play

Chile's Catholic Church,whose Metropolitan Cathedral in Santiago is pictured, set up a board in 2011 to investigate sex abuse but allegations of misconduct have continued

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chile's Catholic church took another blow on Saturday as the bishop leading the charge against sex abuse stepped down following more allegations of misconduct by priests.

Rancagua Bishop Alejandro Goic presented his resignation as head of the Bishops' Conference sex abuse prevention board, the latest episode in a Chilean abuse scandal which has rocked Pope Francis's papacy.

The church accepted Goic's immediate resignation from the board set up in 2011 to investigate sexual abuse by clergy, following the case of Chilean priest Fernando Karadima.

He was accused of child molestation in the 1980s and 1990s.

Karadima was suspended for life by the Vatican, but several members of the Chilean church hierarchy are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up Karadima's abuse.

Seven years later, yet another wide-ranging abuse case has emerged.

Nicknamed "the Family," 13 priests and a deacon from Rancagua were accused by churchgoer Elisa Fernandez of sex abuse and lavish spending of church funds. She made her allegations on Channel 13 last week.

Goic, 78, told local media he needed to resign to focus on shedding light on the charges against the fourteen, who have been defrocked.

A priest said in the Channel 13 report that the group formed a sex abuse ring a decade ago, and engaged in sex acts with no regard for whether or not the victims were minors.

In addition, offenders used social media to control their interactions with victims and used church money for trips abroad as well as expensive car services with young friends, the report added.

Last week, 34 Chilean bishops announced their resignation over child sex abuse in the church, after Pope Francis summoned them.

Argentine-born Francis has said it must not happen again on his watch, but Francis himself became caught up in the tragedies when he defended Chilean bishop Juan Barros who was accused of covering up Karadima's wrongdoing.

Francis has apologized to the victims, three of whom he received at the Vatican, and admitted he had made "grave mistakes" after reading a 2,300-page report on abuses in Chile.

Since 2000, about 80 Roman Catholic priests have been reported to authorities in Chile for alleged sexual abuse.

Some analysts note that Chile's long tradition of having the church not subject to civilian law lent itself to impunity and cover-ups

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ireland: Country under pressure after historic abortion vote Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
In France: Thousands march against Macron reforms In France Thousands march against Macron reforms
Qatar: Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from stores
Alan Bean: Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86 Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86
In Nicaragua: Protesters dig in as more killed In Nicaragua Protesters dig in as more killed
Trump: US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship Trump US president and Kim raise summit hopes after days of brinkmanship

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitmanbullet
2 Trump Korean leaders meet after US president threatens to quit Kim summitbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
5 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes...bullet
6 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
9 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
10 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet

Related Articles

In Chile 14 priests linked to sex abuse stripped of duties
Football Belgian Nainggolan announces international retirement after World Cup snub
Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Guy Smarts These carne asada tacos will make you forget chipotle even exists
In Chile All bishops quit over child abuse scandal
Football Platini admits 'skulduggery' to rig 1998 World Cup draw
Entertainment Giving 'Rite of Spring' a hyperkinetic spin
Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Chuck McCarthy discusses his passion for his work as a professional people walker in Los Angeles
In Los Angeles People walker is beating loneliness, one step at a time
Jho Low led a high-rolling lifestyle after allegedly stealing huge sums from 1MDB, reportedly spending vast sums in New York's hottest nightspots
In Malaysia Playboy financier in cross-hairs after poll upset
Moroccan minister of Moulay Hafid Elalamy, who heads one of his country's largest conglomerates, is one of several figures criticised for blurring the line between politics and business
Morocco Country boycott revives debate over business, politics links
Far-right Alternative for Germany supporters have joined a "demonstration for the future of Germany" in Berlin
Berlin Capital braces for rival demos as far-right takes to streets