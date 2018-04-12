Bomb blast at packed Somalia stadium kills 5 football fans

news

At least five persons have been killed following a bomb blast at a packed stadium in Somalia, the Associated Press reports.

A security personnel, Col. Abdirizak Ahmed, told AP that eight others were injured in the explosion which occurred during a local match in the port town of Barawe, Southern Somalia on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

Ahmed said most people are seriously wounded and are being treated at a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses claimed the bomb was buried in the sandy stadium.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Barawe was once a key al-Shabab stronghold before Somali and African Union forces seized the town and drove out the militants, who had banned sports activities in areas under their control.