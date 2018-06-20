Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of Trump


Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President

US President Donald Trump's trade threats and bellicose diplomacy is being met on America's northern frontier with boycotts of US goods and travel, and even a call for nuclearization.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Quebec June 8, 2018 play

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Quebec June 8, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump's trade threats and bellicose diplomacy is being met on America's northern frontier with boycotts of US goods and travel, and even a call for nuclearization.

The grassroots backlash reflects the angry mood that has set in since Trump slapped punishing US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and publicly assailed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As the Canada-US relationship slides to new lows -- with trade fights spilling into the aerospace and lumber sectors, and threatening the auto industry as well -- Canadians are rallying behind Trudeau.

Canadian patriotism has bristled under hashtags like #BoycottUSA, #BuyCanadian and #VacationCanada that urge people not to buy American ketchup, coffee and cars.

"I think I'd be physically sick just seeing the US flag at the border. My tourist dollars are staying the hell out the US," Vancouver resident Tracey Hirsch said on Twitter.

Others posted images of "Trump-free grocery carts" and said they happily paid double for Canadian strawberries over imported US varieties, or took twice as long to shop in order to avoid American labels.

Canadian retailers also are being pressured to dump Trump ties and his daughter Ivanka's dress brand.

The National Post, meanwhile, mused about Canada building an atomic bomb to gain leverage with the US like North Korea did.

"We've got the uranium, the know-how and a sudden desire to be respected by our nearest neighbor," said the article.

The viral protest -- which some said could backfire -- has even swept up a few Americans.

"I'm an American but will be vacationing in #Canada this year to show support for our good friends and neighbors up north. #BuyCanadian," said Pittsburgh cartoonist Joe Wos in a social media post.

'Playing into Trump's hands'

Ken Wong, a professor at the Smith School of Business at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, cautioned against "emotional responses," however.

A trade war "hurts everybody" while "playing into Trump's hands," he said.

"Is a boycott feasible? Yes. Is it advisable? Probably not," he said.

Canada and the United States traded an estimated $673.9 billion worth of goods and services in 2017, with the US scoring a small surplus ($8.4 billion), according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The United States is also the top destination for Canadian vacationers, who made 42 million trips to the US in 2017.

A report by conservative Canadian think tank C.D. Howe Institute concluded that the Trump administration is trying to keep others off-kilter on purpose.

"The Trump administration is deploying uncertainty as a new weapon in trade protection," it said.

Study authors Meredith Crowley and Dan Ciuriak argue that Trump's aim is to force US companies to repatriate manufacturing and reduce investment abroad to avoid getting locked out of the US market.

They pointed to "implausible claims, demands, and threats, which are then retracted, then re-asserted, and so on," including the US withdrawal or threatened withdrawal from major trade pacts, tariffs and undermining the WTO.

Despite the current tensions, officials in Ottawa have publicly vowed to press ahead in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and the United States.

But privately they lament the failure of facts and friendliness to sway Trump, after the G7 summit which Trudeau hosted in Quebec ended in bitter recriminations earlier this month.

Trudeau infuriated Trump by saying it was "insulting" to Canadian veterans who had stood by their US allies in conflicts dating back to World War I that Washington was invoking national security as justification for tariffs.

"Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around," he said.

And he confirmed that Canada would press ahead with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on July 1 as previously announced.

Trump slammed Trudeau as dishonest and weak, and said the prime minister's comments would cost Canada "a lot of money." A Trump aide said there was a "special place in hell" for Trudeau, though he later apologized for the remark.

"So, if this president insists on punching you in the nose and eating your lunch, why would you continue to pretend he's still a great neighbor and go over to his place to spend your time and money?" commented Mark Bulgutch, a Ryerson University journalism professor, in a Toronto Star opinion piece.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Nations: Nations defend rights council after US pullout United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
In Poland: Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states
Matteo Salvini: 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister Matteo Salvini 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister
Viktor Orban: Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups Viktor Orban Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups
Justin Trudeau: Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong' Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
Donald Trump: US president promises order to end family separations Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills...bullet
6 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for...bullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet

Related Articles

In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead
Finance US businesses and consumers could be the 'prisoners' of Trump's trade fight with China
Politics The migrant children in tent cities could have a suite at Trump's Washington hotel for rates lower than what the US government spends detaining them
Donald Trump US to resettle fewest refugees since program began
Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations
Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
Politics Immigration lawyer recounts a conversation with Obama about the border crisis that he says 'shook me to my core'
Guy Smarts Making Kentucky bourbon: 8 things that will surprise you

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will continue to help "the world's most vulnerable," but the US is on course this year to accept the lowest number of refugees since 1977
Donald Trump US to resettle fewest refugees since program began
Strikes by French air traffic controllers have already led to flights being cancelled for 750,000 passengers so far this year
In Marseille Airlines to complain to EU over French strikes
Anglophone separatists in Cameroon have killed 81 security forces and more than 100 civilians in their campaign for independence, according to a government report
In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govt
The death toll in Nicaragua has reached 187 since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead