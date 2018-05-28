Home > News > World >

Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day


Michel Temer Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

A truckers' strike paralyzing fuel and food deliveries across Brazil entered an eighth day Monday but with hopes of relief after unpopular President Michel Temer caved in to the strikers' key demand.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian security forces beside a truck with its windscreen reading "military intervention", during an operation to clear roads blocked by striking truckers play

Brazilian security forces beside a truck with its windscreen reading "military intervention", during an operation to clear roads blocked by striking truckers

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A truckers' strike paralyzing fuel and food deliveries across Brazil entered an eighth day Monday but with hopes of relief after unpopular President Michel Temer caved in to the strikers' key demand.

Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported.

Although there has been some relief since the army was ordered to intervene Friday, with armed soldiers escorting fuel trucks on priority routes, enormous lines continued to form at gas stations.

Many supermarkets still struggled to source fresh food and there were eight airports reporting Monday that they were out of aviation fuel.

But after agreeing Sunday to slash diesel prices, the government hopes the crippling standoff can now wind down.

"The expectation is that the demonstrations will end and the truckers will return to work today," said Temer minister Carlos Marun on CBN radio. "There are still some blockades but the protest strike has been resolved."

According to Marun, those still resisting represent "an anarchic, radical movement which we believe will not succeed."

The crisis has exposed the surprising fragility of Latin America's biggest economy and put Temer's lame duck administration on the defensive ahead of October general elections.

Truckers are angry over the rise in costs from 3.36 reais (92 US cents) a liter in January to 3.6 reais before the strike. On May 26, it hit 3.8.

After urgent negotiations with representatives of the truckers, Temer agreed to cut the diesel price by 0.46 reais a liter for 60 days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Secretary General Jens: NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit Secretary General Jens NATO to focus on deterrence, 'managing' Russia ties at summit
Sushma Swaraj: India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
Roman Sushchenko: Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter Roman Sushchenko Russia seeks 14 years jail for Ukrainian reporter
Sergio Mattarella: What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses? Sergio Mattarella What next for Italy after proposed populist govt collapses?
In Pakistan: Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
Carlo Cottarelli: Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
3 French British air chiefs say Western dominance slippingbullet
4 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 Vladimir Putin Russian president and Japan's PM discuss peace...bullet
7 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the...bullet
8 Putin hints at becoming prime minister again in 2024bullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion...bullet

Related Articles

Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
In Pakistan Military says ex-spy chief will not be allowed to leave country
Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint technocrat PM amid political chaos
In Korea Mother of 'nut rage' Air heiress questioned
In Yemen Air strike kills 4 rebel-held capital
Rohingya 'Our families would be killed': People for monsoon
Alan Bean Moonwalking astronaut-artist dies at 86
In Albania Thousands call for interior minister's resignation

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Mulk served on the Supreme Court for nearly a decade -- including a stint as chief justice from July 2014 to August 2015
Nasir ul Mulk Pakistan appoints former chief justice as caretaker PM
Li Wenzu meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) on May 24
German Chancellor Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
President Emmanuel Macron (left) offers Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, French citizenship after he scaled a Paris building to save the life of a four-year-old child dangling from a balcony
Mamoudou Gassama 'Hero' Malian who saved child to get French citizenship
An Egyptian court banned hardcore football supporters groups, which clash frequently with security forces, in 2015
In Egypt Following rival, Zamalek White Knights ultras disband