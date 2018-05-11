Home > News > World >

Brazilian dictator personally approved killings in '70s: report


In Brazil Dictator personally approved killings in '70s: report

The president under Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s personally authorized executions of "subversives," according to a declassified CIA document published Friday in the Brazilian media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian Army General Ernesto Geisel, pictured here two years before he began his 1974-1979 military dictatorship play

Brazilian Army General Ernesto Geisel, pictured here two years before he began his 1974-1979 military dictatorship

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president under Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s personally authorized executions of "subversives," according to a declassified CIA document published Friday in the Brazilian media.

President Ernesto Geisel ruled Brazil from 1974 to 1979, toward the end of the country's two decade long military dictatorship.

According to the CIA document - dug up by Matias Spektor, head of the international relations department at the Getulio Vargas Foundation think tank - Geisel gave clear instructions to the head of the national intelligence agency that such killings should continue.

"On 1 April, President Geisel told General Figueiredo that the policy should continue, but that great care should be taken to make certain that only dangerous subversives were executed," reads the document.

The CIA report noted that Geisel and the intelligence head, Joao Baptista Figueiredo, decided that whenever a potential target was apprehended by the army, Figueiredo would have to give approval "before the person is executed."

The CIA report was issued on April 11, 1974 by then director William Colby and sent to the secretary of state, Henry Kissinger.

Memory of the 1964-1985 military dictatorship has faded for most Brazilians but not disappeared. Since then, the country has suffered repeated bouts of instability, economic crisis and corruption scandals, prompting some like presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro to view the brutal period with open nostalgia.

Spektor wrote on Facebook that the document was "the most disturbing I've read in 20 years of researching."

A National Truth Commission, which revealed the extent of torture and repression, listed 434 people executed or who disappeared during the dictatorship. But a 1979 amnesty meant that no one was ever prosecuted for crimes committed under the regime.

Vera Rotta, who worked at the human rights secretariat under the leftist governments of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said the document is a smoking gun.

"We never had in our hands a document where it literally said: 'We will execute people.' (The military) always argued that executions were just isolated cases."

The declassified CIA document can be seen at:

https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1969-76ve11p2/d99?platform=hootsuite.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Andrej Babis: Czech mogul's party okays coalition backed by Communists Andrej Babis Czech mogul's party okays coalition backed by Communists
In Switzerland: 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Russia: Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12bullet
2 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
3 In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicidebullet
4 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
7 Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi IS leader travels in east Syria with...bullet
8 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victorybullet

Related Articles

Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move
Celebration Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games
In Brazil Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene
Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
World Cup Brazil's Dani Alves suffers injury blow ahead of competition
Helicopter taxi apps offer escape from traffic-choked megacities
In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential election
Football Boca Juniors agree Qatar Airways shirt sponsor deal
Football North America 2026 World Cup bid vows record profit
Football Neymar set to attend French Cup final

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet

World

A demonstrator moves a burning tyre during protests on the Gaza border on May 11, 2018
In Gaza Israelis shoot dead Palestinian in border protests
More than 3,000 politically charged ads taken out by a Russian operation to influence US politics were released by the House Intelligence Committee
In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
An ultramodern city-state, Singapore has robust security infrastructure and is widely considered one of the safest cities in Asia
Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
Abdelhakim Belhaj claimed Britain was complicit in the rendition of him and his wife that led to his torture in Libya
In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition