Home > News > World >

Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades


Michel Temer Brazil's Temer orders security forces to clear strikers' blockades

Brazilian President Michel Temer ordered security forces Friday to clear road blockades set up by truckers who pressed on with a strike that has left the vast country virtually paralyzed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises play

The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazilian President Michel Temer ordered security forces Friday to clear road blockades set up by truckers who pressed on with a strike that has left the vast country virtually paralyzed.

The country's economic capital of Sao Paulo also declared a state of emergency, the auto industry shut down, gas stations ran out of fuel and flights were canceled on the fifth day of the protest.

The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises.

They have blocked roads in much of the vast country that has only limited rail service and where 60 percent of goods are transported by road.

The protest continued despite an agreement announced by the government with their representatives late Thursday to call a 15-day suspension.

Temer said he had "mobilized the security forces" to clear the roads.

"We are not going to permit that the population does not have access to essential goods... that hospitals do not have the necessary medicines to save lives," he said in a televised address.

"We accepted the 12 main demands of the truckers, who agreed to immediately end the blockades. Unfortunately, a radical minority continues to block the roads."

The mayor of Sao Paulo also declared a state of emergency to allow city authorities to "seize private goods such as fuel, for example, that is stored in a service station."

The strike forced the auto industry to close down, as factories were unable to receive supplies.

Long lines had formed at gas stations as drivers sought to fill up before supplies ran out play

Long lines had formed at gas stations as drivers sought to fill up before supplies ran out

(AFP)

"Assembly lines of Brazilian car manufacturers have stopped. The truckers' strike will affect our results significantly, including for exports," the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers said.

The airport in Brazil's capital Brasilia canceled flights as it ran out of fuel.

Gas stations deserted

At least five domestic flights and two international ones -- to and from Miami -- were canceled, the airport said.

"The airport will not close. It will continue to function, but it will only accept planes that are able to take off again without refueling."

Brasilia serves as a hub for connections to other airports in the vast country.

Other large airports in Brazil were also threatened with fuel shortages over the strike.

Long lines have formed at gas stations in major cities since Monday as drivers sought to fill up before supplies ran out.

On Friday, many of those service stations were deserted as there was no fuel.

Wholesale markets in Rio de Janeiro were virtually empty.

Temer's chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said it would "take time" for union leaders to convince the strikers to return to work.

But the Abcam union, which represents from 700,000 truckers said "the idea is to continue the strike, the road blockades."

"Abcam does not agree with (with the 15-day suspension) because (the government) has not kept its initial promise to cancel taxes before the end of the week," an Abcam spokeswoman told AFP.

The strikers are protesting increases in fuel prices -- the result of a politically sensitive decision made in late 2016 to allow the state-run Petrobras oil giant autonomy over its pricing, as well as a rise in world prices in recent weeks.

But the truckers' determination has caught Temer's center-right government flat-footed, five months ahead of presidential elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ebola: WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging Ebola WHO gets kudos for fast virus action in DRC, but prevention lagging
Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes: US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes US jury convicts Brazilian couple in grandson's kidnapping
Giuseppe Conte: Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet Giuseppe Conte Italian populist PM nominee bids to finalise cabinet
Vladimir Putin: Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost Vladimir Putin Russia, Saudis signal oil production boost
Sexual Assault Scandal: Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again Sexual Assault Scandal Nobel Foundation says literature prize may be delayed again
Mariano Rajoy: Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final trip

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
3 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
4 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by...bullet
5 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
6 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes...bullet
7 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000 hacked...bullet
8 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet
9 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Vietnam Close quarters: Downtown dwellers cling to tiny plots
Giuseppe Conte New Italian PM nominee begins work on forming cabinet
Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Nut Rage Korean Air heiress questioned for illegal maids
Trade War China denies setting target to cut US trade surplus
Najib Razak Malaysian ex-PM quizzed for second time over graft claims
Peacekeeping China, Russia rise in Central Africa as Western influence shrinks
Trade Dispute Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs
Socotra Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet

World

Madagascar has been rocked by violent protests over electoral laws that the opposition says are designed to bar their candidates from participating in elections expected this year
In Madagascar Top court orders formation of unity government
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy director general of Turkish lender Halkbank, was convicted by a US federal jury in January 2018 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy following a five-week trial
Mehmet Hakan Atilla Turkish banker files appeals notice against US conviction
Colombian senator Ivan Duque is the favorite going into Sunday's first round of the country's presidential election, but he is not expected to win outright
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse