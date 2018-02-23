Home > News > World >

Brexit: EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole


Brexit EU leaders debate jobs race, budget hole

EU leaders minus Britain will debate for the first time Friday how to fill a Brexit-sized hole in the bloc's budget and how to choose a successor to European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British Prime Minister Theresa May will be excluded from the meeting in Brussels, where EU leaders will discuss how to choose a successor to European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker play

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be excluded from the meeting in Brussels, where EU leaders will discuss how to choose a successor to European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EU leaders minus Britain will debate for the first time Friday how to fill a Brexit-sized hole in the bloc's budget and how to choose a successor to European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker.

Grand plans pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron to reboot the European Union after Britain leaves in 2019 will collide with issues of cold hard cash and sovereignty at the summit in Brussels.

The 27 leaders won't take any formal decisions on Friday but will lay the ground for what could be bitter negotiations ahead, particularly over a post-Brexit funding gap of up to 15 billion euros a year.

They are also set to lay down the law to the European Parliament, insisting that as elected national leaders they, and not MEPs, must have the final say on who is the next commission president in 2019.

EU President Donald Tusk said in his invitation letter to the leaders that he would seek their "guidance" on the issues that will shape the years to come for the continent.

Juncker, who is due to stand down next year, said on the eve of the summit that Europe's recovery after years of crisis was "back on track", but that "we cannot slow down, Europe must press the accelerator."

"We must take it step by step starting tomorrow," he said.

'Power grab'

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be excluded from the meeting in Brussels, the latest in a series of special EU summits aimed at charting a roadmap following the shock of Britain's June 2016 vote to quit the bloc.

One key issue is how the EU will choose a new head of the European Commission, the executive arm of the union, which has a monopoly on proposing new laws and has become increasingly political under Juncker.

In 2014 Juncker was chosen by the so-called "Spitzenkandidat" -- German for "lead candidate" -- system.

That involves the largest party in the European Parliament nominating its candidate for the commission post, after which the European Council of EU leaders makes a final choice taking the pick of MEPs into account.

The European Parliament wants the same to happen after the next European elections in 2019, but with a guarantee that its candidate will be chosen.

On Spitzenkandidat, Tusk will ask whether the EU should accept that the parliament's candidate is "automatically" going to become commission chief or whether the final say must be with leaders.

Officials said leaders were mostly opposed to what they see as a power grab by MEPs at the expense of national sovereignty.

"There cannot be, and will not be, a guarantee that one of the lead candidates will be president of the commission," a senior EU official said, adding however that leaders wanted to avoid any "deep conflict" with the parliament.

'Unrealistic' budget timeline

The other thorny issue is how to fill the hole in the EU's multi-year budget after 2020 left by Brexit.

Tusk is going to ask leaders whether they are ready to pay more and to urge them to focus on defence, education and migration. Brussels has suggested cuts to agricultural funds and payments to poorer regions.

He will also say it is "unrealistic" to expect any agreement on the budget before the 2019 European elections, pointing out that last time it took 29 months to reach agreement.

Tusk will also tell leaders that he expects to go ahead as planned at a summit in March and issue Brexit negotiating guidelines on the future EU-Britain relationship, whether or not the British premier has offered her own vision, officials said.

He will also push ahead with that even if there is no deal on a post-Brexit transition period, currently mired in negotiations about how long it will last, how closely Britain must stick to EU laws, and the rights of European citizens.

May is expected to make a speech next week on Britain's partnership with the EU after Brexit, her office said Thursday, after she chaired an eight-hour cabinet meeting at her country retreat to thrash out a plan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Amnesty Group slams Trump-led 'politics of hate'
Jean-Claude Juncker EU's chief defends vision in leadership row
Brexit All options will be bad for Irish economy
George Soros Billionaire investor donates £400,000 to anti-Brexit campaign
Boris Johnson Brexiteer foreign minister tries to reassure UK europhiles
Boyko Borisov EU presidency urges Britain to ditch Brexit
In Luxembourg Luxembourgish makes a comeback, bids for EU approval
Boris Johnson Foreign Secretary seeks to allay Brexit fears
Martin Selmayr Juncker's 'monster' moves to top EU job
In London New anti-Brexit party launches in Britain

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'