Home > News > World >

Brexit :  UK passports to change from burgundy to blue after divorce


Brexit UK passports to change from burgundy to blue after divorce

The current paper-based picture page will be replaced with a new, super-strength plastic polycarbonate material that will be more difficult to alter...

  • Published:
The current burgundy British passport, which will become blue in a post-Brexit redesign play

The current burgundy British passport, which will become blue in a post-Brexit redesign

(Getty/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain will return to a blue and gold passport design after the country leaves the European Union in 2019 "to restore our national identity", its interior ministry announced on Friday.

The country will phase out the current burgundy colour travel document -- used across the EU -- following Brexit, when it will no longer be required to conform to the bloc's rules.

"Leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world," immigration minister Brandon Lewis said in a statement.

He added the new passports would be "one of the most secure travel documents in the world" and feature a raft of updated security measures to protect against fraud and forgery.

The current paper-based picture page will be replaced with a new, super-strength plastic polycarbonate material that will be more difficult to alter, according to the ministry.

The new blue and gold design -- a return to the colours Britain used for decades following its adoption in 1921 -- will be issued from October 2019, when a new contract for passport provision begins.

The existing burgundy passport, in use since 1988, will initially continue to be handed out without references to the EU after Brexit, which is set for March 29, 2019.

Britain's pro-Brexit tabloid The Sun led a campaign "to scrap the EU's burgundy model forced on the nation", demanding a return to the "iconic" dark blue passport.

It hailed the decision as "a stunning campaign victory", with Lewis penning a column for the right-wing newspaper proclaiming the move.

Eurosceptic lawmakers also celebrated the change.

"A great Christmas present for those who care about our national identity -- the fanatical remainers hate it, but the restoration of our own British passport is a powerful symbol that Britain is back!" Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative MP, wrote on Twitter.

Others appeared less enthusiastic.

"People are more concerned with their jobs, their rights and the economy than the colour of their passport. Plus, why have blue when you can have red?" opposition Labour lawmaker Danielle Rowley tweeted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

Boris Johnson Britain's foreign minister makes first Russia visit in 5 years
Theresa May Brexit deal proves critics wrong - British Prime Minister
Theresa May Blow to British prime minister as deputy resigns
Brexit Law intended to smooth reaches key hurdle
Theresa May British PM outlines post-Brexit trade hopes as ministers meet
Macron Fab at 40? French President on the rise as he celebrates birthday
EU Brexit, Catalonia test resolve against nationalism
Brexit Transition to 2020, trade deal by 2021

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments