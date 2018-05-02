Home > News > World >

Building boom lifts Lisbon allure -- and property prices


In Portugal Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices

Lisbon's azure skies are dotted with forests of cranes as scores of construction workers give Portugal's capital a shiny and new, if pricey, veneer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lisbon's getting a major facelift thanks to a building boom play

Lisbon's getting a major facelift thanks to a building boom

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lisbon's azure skies are dotted with forests of cranes as scores of construction workers give Portugal's capital a shiny and new, if pricey, veneer.

For years the local construction industry lay in the doldrums -- but today the city is a hive of activity, a boon for those involved in its overhaul.

"Eight years ago, with my colleague, we were going from door to door offering our services," recalls Roman Kurtysh, a stonemason from Ukraine who specialises in facade revamps and working at height.

"I still don't know how we survived," grins Kurtysh, a stocky man in his 40s with a thinning beard who left his homeland for Portugal almost two decades ago.

Foreigners buying into Portuguese property can get a good tax deal play

Foreigners buying into Portuguese property can get a good tax deal

(AFP)

He tried his hand at various jobs before setting up Rkesa, an urban renewal firm, with compatriot Oleksandr Shulyak in 2009.

"In those days, at the end of the month we would draw a salary of 53 euros ($60) each," recalls Kurtysh. "We were ready to throw in the towel," he told AFP.

Early 2014 brought a turning point. Three years after receiving an EU bailout loan package of 78 billion euros Portugal began to drag itself out of a deep-seated economic crisis.

The two Ukrainians took full advantage.

Old, decaying buildings

"From that point on, our order books began filling up," recalls Oleksandr Shulyak, who leads the firm's team of "steel monkeys" -- high rise workers who scale 16 Rkesa sites in the capital alone.

Rkesa is just one example of the surge in construction activity with planning permissions and projects soaring after years of urban decline.

By mid-2017, the sector employed 310,000 people, eight percent more than the 287,000 of one year earlier, according to Portugal's National Statistical Institute (INE).

For years the local construction industry lay in the doldrums play

For years the local construction industry lay in the doldrums

(AFP)

Sector production rose 5.9 percent in 2017, in contrast with a 52 percent slump in the 19 years that went before, estimates the Portuguese construction industry federation FEPICOP.

"In the past five years, restoration has been a key driver, accounting for more than 80 percent" of construction activity, notes Jose Velez of real estate consultants Prime Yield.

Before 2013, in Lisbon "one building in three was empty, decrepit or in an advanced state of disrepair," says Luis Mendes, a researcher at the University of Lisbon's Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning.

That is no longer the case, with many of Lisbon's typical flaking and weatherbeaten ocre facades masked by swathes of scaffolding behind which brand new buildings are emerging.

Many of Lisbon's typical flaking and weatherbeaten ocre facades are masked by swathes of scaffolding play

Many of Lisbon's typical flaking and weatherbeaten ocre facades are masked by swathes of scaffolding

(AFP)

A batch of regulatory measures has enabled the building revamp to move on apace, says Mendes, singling out the lifting of a decades-long freeze on rents as well as the introduction of "golden visas" for non-EU nationals to take up residency if they spent at least 500,000 euros on property.

Another measure has been the recent introduction of a preferential tax regime for "non-habitual residents" regularly spending time in Portugal or owning real estate there.

Beyond that, the government has introduced a raft of fiscal measures including a five-year exemption from local taxes for purchasers of an old building earmarked for renovation as well as a reduced value added tax rate of six percent.

'Trendy Lisbon'

"Today, the country is less dependent on these programmes. It has gained repute and Lisbon is trendy," says Luis Lima, president of Portugal's association of real estate professionals and agents APEMIP.

Furthermore, "the (construction) sector is benefiting from a highly favourable backdrop," explains Rui Campos, head of the Association of Civil Construction Industries and Public Works (AICCOPN).

Other positive factors are last year's record 20 million tourists, coupled with economic growth of 2.7 percent and low interest rates play

Other positive factors are last year's record 20 million tourists, coupled with economic growth of 2.7 percent and low interest rates

(AFP)

Other positive factors are last year's record 20 million tourists, coupled with economic growth of 2.7 percent and low interest rates.

"There remains much to do in the renovation market," says Campos.

"We are talking around one million homes requiring repairs in Portugal... for a market valued at an estimated 24 billion euros."

The market is primarily concentrated on Lisbon and second city Porto, where prices have been spiralling, forcing less well-off residents to move out of central districts.

"There is a market for this rehabilitation, and we must make the most of it," says Rafael Ascenso, who heads the Porta da Frente real estate brokerage specialising in luxury homes.

Sector production rose 5.9 percent in 2017 play

Sector production rose 5.9 percent in 2017

(AFP)

Campo das Cebolas was traditionally a popular, once rather decrepit district low on appeal with a slew of crumbling buildings and off the tourist beat despite being near the centre of town.

Today, it is enjoying a new lease on life, as witnessed by a renovated apartment with a view over the River Tagus which helps it to command a price tag of 900,000 euros.

"This investor allure has allowed the creation of a pleasant city as well as the revival of districts which had been abandoned. It's a one-off opportunity," he concludes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Hungary: Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration Hungary Country rejects Euro-African declaration on migration
Emmanuel Macron: French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
In Paris: 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence
Wang Yi: China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
Emmanuel Macron: French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific
In Asia: Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
5 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
6 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
7 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and...bullet

Related Articles

In Spain, Portugal Six killed in wildfires fanned by hurricane
Lisbon City's first Syrian restaurant a welcome sign for refugees
In Portugal Socialists claim 'historic' win in municipal vote
In Rome Migration to dominate southern EU meet
Theresa May EU defends Brexit 'deal between gentlemen'
Eurogroup Battle to lead reaches climax
European Union Drug sales on darknet a 'growing threat' - EU report
Spain, Portugal Countries struggle with extreme drought
Spain, Portugal European countries struggle with extreme drought
In Angola Isabel dos Santos: Oil boss sacked by father's protege

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Protesters say they will stay on the streets until opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is elected prime minister
In Armenia Tens of thousands protesters shut down capital
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said
In Gabon Government steps down after election delays