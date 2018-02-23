Home > News > World >

Bullfighting in Colombia under pressure from animal rights campaign


In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign

With his tight trousers and boots, Luis Miguel Castrillon is dressed to kill as he prances, feints and pirouettes around a charging bull. The crowd applauds, but for animal rights campaigners in Colombia, the bullfighter is a cruel killer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A bull called Abrileno leaves the bullring after being pardoned during a bullfight at La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, on January 28, 2018; Colombian animal rights activists are campaigning to for a ban on the deadly sport play

A bull called Abrileno leaves the bullring after being pardoned during a bullfight at La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, on January 28, 2018; Colombian animal rights activists are campaigning to for a ban on the deadly sport

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With his tight trousers and boots, Luis Miguel Castrillon is dressed to kill as he prances, feints and pirouettes around a charging bull.

The crowd applauds, but for animal rights campaigners in Colombia, the bullfighter is a cruel killer.

Applause swelled around Bogota's arena for the past month as Castrillon and other matadors taunted and dispatched bulls during the city's annual bullfighting festival.

But animal rights activists, whose campaign is taking hold in a traditional bullfighting stronghold, point to the sparse attendances in the arena -- well short of the 10,000 clamoring aficionados that once filled it for the month-long festival.

Castrillon is left feeling like a frustrated and misunderstood artist.

"You put your life on the line against the bull -- the animal can die and so can I -- so that in the end, society sees me as a murderer," lamented the 25-year old.

Increasingly, Castrillon is protected outside the arena for what he does inside it, as bullfighting's popularity wanes and campaigners grow bolder.

Two thousand police officers were on hand to protect the festival, more than is usually mobilized for a high-risk football match.

Bogota's city hall justified the extra security by pointing to violent demonstrations that greeted the return of the festival to Bogota last year after a four-year absence, when it was banned by a leftist mayor.

The festival has been held in Bogota's Santamaria bullring since 1931. But now it's under so much criticism that there are increasing concerns among aficionados that bullfighting could be banned altogether.

'Dying out'

Spanish bullfighter El Juli is hit by a bull during a bullfight at the La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, Colombia, on February 18, 2018 play

Spanish bullfighter El Juli is hit by a bull during a bullfight at the La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, Colombia, on February 18, 2018

(AFP)

As a backdrop to the blood and dust of Bogota's arena, debate on a ban has been winding its way through the courts and the Congress.

This month judges decided that Congress must legislate on bullfighting's fate by next year, either banning it altogether or extending a current exemption from Colombia's animal cruelty laws.

The constitutional court ruled in 2015 that bullfighting was part of Colombia's cultural heritage. But judges have since argued that the practice violates the country's laws against mistreatment of animals.

It's a move that concerns Castrillon.

"After leaving my family at the age of 14 to become a bullfighter, finding myself without bulls would not only be the end of a career, but a life," he said.

Colombia is one of only eight countries in the world where bullfights are still held, along with Ecuador, Spain, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal and Venezuela.

Even in these countries, laws are increasingly putting restrictions on the spectacle, including in Spain, where the Constitutional Court overturned a ban on bullfighting imposed by the region of Catalonia.

Andrea Padilla, spokeswoman for rights group AnimaNaturalis, said reopening the Santamaria Arena would not save bullfighting in Colombia.

"It is a dying practice. There is a generation that no longer goes to bullfights," Padilla said.

'Art of truth'

A bull is pictured at Juan Bernardo Caicedo's cattle raising ranch in Sopo, near Bogota, Colombia; the breeder insists bullfighting is "an art of truth" play

A bull is pictured at Juan Bernardo Caicedo's cattle raising ranch in Sopo, near Bogota, Colombia; the breeder insists bullfighting is "an art of truth"

(AFP)

Supporters, like 55-year old breeder Bernardo Caicedo, insist bullfighting is "an art of truth, a life and death struggle between the bullfighter and the bull."

In his ranch near Bogota, he says the "toro bravo" lives like a king until the age of five, when it is beast enough for the arena.

If it fights valiantly and is spared, it will be put out to stud for up to 12 years.

A ban would mean "the fighting bull would disappear, because it serves no other purpose," said Caicedo.

But animal advocates consider that a "perverse" argument, according to Padilla. "It's about keeping a breed just to go and massacre it in a public spectacle."

For now, campaigners are putting their trust in bullfighting finally being put to the sword during the upcoming election period.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos which leaves office in August, and presidential candidates from left or center, are all in favor of a prohibition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'
Winter Olympics: Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties' Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan Friday...bullet
8 Boko Haram Profile of a jihadist threatbullet
9 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
10 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives...bullet

Related Articles

Finance These 7 cities have the worst traffic in the world
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's President to attend Americas summit, defying host Peru
Football Nacional de Montevideo fans banned for mocking Chapecoense plane crash
Raphael Wicky Basel boss plots next Manchester shock
In Colombian College students protest against miniskirt disapproval
Politics Mexico took down a US citizen who rose to the upper ranks of the vicious Zetas cartel
Fatou Bensouda ICC probing alleged crimes in Philippines, Venezuela
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
World In Sweeping War on Obesity, Chile Slays Tony the Tiger
Polls Venezuela presidential vote set for April 22

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'
Wayne Lotter -- seen here at a Walk for Elephants event in Dar es Salaam in January 2017 -- was a major figure in the fight against ivory trafficking
In Tanzania Eight charged with conservationist's murder