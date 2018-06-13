Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft

news

An Upper Area Court in Kuje, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old businessman, Sa-adu Sarki, to two months imprisonment for stealing a bag at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Judge, Mr Abdulkarem Abdulahi, convicted Sarki after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft and begged for leniency.

Abdulahi, however, gave the convict an option of paying N5, 000 fine.

The Prosecutor, Martha Olagunkoye, had told the court that the matter was reported at the Kuje Police Station on June 9 by officials of the airport authority.

Olagunkoye said Sarki, from Kano State, came to the airport on the same and stole a bag belonging to one Idris Maman from Platue State.

She said the convict was caught by the airport security operatives while trying to escape with the bag.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 286 of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that section 286 provides for five years imprisonment for offenders.