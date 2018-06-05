Home > News > World >

Calls grow in Germany for expulsion of disputed US envoy


In Germany Calls grow for expulsion of disputed US envoy

Leading politicians of Germany's left-wing parties on Tuesday called for the US ambassador to be expelled, after the staunch defender of Donald Trump was accused of meddling in domestic politics and aggravating already tense ties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Richard Allen Grenell has sparked uproar just weeks into his posting as US ambassador to Berlin play

Richard Allen Grenell has sparked uproar just weeks into his posting as US ambassador to Berlin

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leading politicians of Germany's left-wing parties on Tuesday called for the US ambassador to be expelled, after the staunch defender of Donald Trump was accused of meddling in domestic politics and aggravating already tense ties.

Richard Grenell had taken up his diplomatic posting on May 8, and immediately sparked an uproar when he tweeted on the same day that German companies should stop doing business with Iran as Trump quit the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

He stoked further outrage over the weekend with his reported comments of his ambition to "empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders".

Grenell also raised eyebrows with his plan to host Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz -- who the US envoy describes as a "rock star", for lunch on June 13.

"What this man is doing, is unheard of in international diplomacy," Martin Schulz, former chief of the Social Democratic Party, told national news agency DPA.

"If a German ambassador were to say in Washington that he is there to boost the Democrats, he would have been kicked out immediately.

"I hope that the Kurz visit leads to Mr Grenell's short tenure as ambassador in Germany," added Schulz, who also wrote on Twitter that the envoy did not behave like a diplomat but like a "far-right colonial officer".

Amid the row, Germany's foreign ministry is seeking clarification from Grenell about his comments, a topic that will be raised at a pre-arranged meeting scheduled for Wednesday between the envoy and state secretary Andreas Michaelis.

But the opposition far-left Linke party's chief Sahra Wagenknecht said Berlin would do better to immediately expel Grenell rather than invite him in for talks.

"Someone like US ambassador Richard Grenell, who thinks he can lord over Europe and determine who is governing here, he can no longer stay in Germany as a diplomat," Wagenknecht told Die Welt daily.

"If the government takes the democratic sovereignty of our country seriously, then it shouldn't just invite Grenell to a chat over coffee, but expel him immediately," she added.

The controversy surrounding Grenell comes as Germany and the United States are experiencing less than cosy ties after Trump ditched the Iran nuclear deal and imposed punishing tariffs on European aluminium and steel.

Underlining the souring transatlantic relationship, Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Europe can no longer rely on the US to protect it, but stressed that the continent must "take its destiny in its own hands".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

OAS: US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
Howard Schultz: Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president Howard Schultz Starbucks chief retiring, may run for president
Miguel Diaz-Canel: Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader
Plastic Wasteland: Asia's ocean pollution crisis Plastic Wasteland Asia's ocean pollution crisis
Abdullah II: King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests Abdullah II King warns Jordan 'at crossroads' over economic protests
In Russia: Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
4 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
5 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
6 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
7 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
8 Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during...bullet
9 In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigilbullet
10 India Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief trucebullet

Related Articles

In Jordan Old Amman market feels the pinch amid austerity protests
In Russia Superstar Gergiev makes no apologies for singing Putin's praises
In Italy Populists face vote of confidence in parliament
European Union EU to debate compromise plan to break asylum impasse
Volcanic eruption Toll rises in Guatemala as more bodies recovered
Putin Russia wants 'united and prosperous EU' - President says
Harvey Weinstein Movie mogul set to plead innocent in NY

Top Videos

1 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

More than 350,000 people have been killed in Syria's war since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests
Kosovo To isolate, or not, country's returning Jihadists
On Sunday nearly 3,000 people marched in memory of of the three victims before white roses were laid at the scene of the attack
Belgium Country to honour 2 police officers killed in attack
As the incendiary US president and ruthless North Korean leader prepare for their first meet, some analysts predict the two will strike up an unlikely rapport
In Singapore Could opposites attract at Trump-Kim summit?
Relatives and friends of 43 students who went missing in 2014 stage a rally in April of this year in Mexico City
Mexico Court orders new probe into massacre of students