Home > News > World >

Canada farmers asked to skip the manure at G7


In Canada Farmers asked to skip the manure at G7

Canadian farmers in the Quebec region of Charlevoix, where G7 leaders are scheduled to meet next week, have been asked to avoid spreading manure on their fields ahead of the summit.

  • Published:
Canada is asking farmers in the Charlevoix region to avoid spreading manure ahead of a G7 summit play

Canada is asking farmers in the Charlevoix region to avoid spreading manure ahead of a G7 summit

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canadian farmers in the Quebec region of Charlevoix, where G7 leaders are scheduled to meet next week, have been asked to avoid spreading manure on their fields ahead of the summit.

The aim is to make a good impression -- in order to boost tourism -- on Canada's G7 guests and not expose the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to unpleasant odors.

But local lawmakers are making a stink on behalf of farmers.

"We ask for your cooperation so that the stay of our guests on our province is as pleasant as possible," said a letter sent by Quebec's agriculture ministry to the local farming association, seen by AFP Friday.

A long winter meant farmers could not access their fields until last week -- later than usual -- to start preparing the ground for seeding.

They are now being asked not to spread manure from June 1 to 9.

"Asking farmers to stop their operations puts their crops at risks," Andre Villeneuve, a member of a Quebec opposition party, told the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Quebec's agriculture minister, Laurent Lessard, shot back that the G7 presented a tremendous opportunity to showcase the region to the leaders and journalists from around the world covering the June 8-9 summit.

It's "an extraordinary opportunity to present Quebec products," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Argentina: Thousands protest against utility costs, IMF In Argentina Thousands protest against utility costs, IMF
Nikki Haley: US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians
In Washington: Protesters attack 'immoral' Trump policy on immigrant families In Washington Protesters attack 'immoral' Trump policy on immigrant families
Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations Sexual Assault Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations
In Catalonia: Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govt
Protest: Nicaragua buries victims of latest violence Protest Nicaragua buries victims of latest violence

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Catalonia Madrid gives green light to new separatist govtbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surgesbullet
5 Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Totalbullet
6 Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time'...bullet
7 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
8 Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over...bullet
9 In London Pain, trauma linger 1 year on from Bridge...bullet
10 In Nicaragua Death toll nears 100 as Ortega vows to staybullet

Related Articles

Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians
Summit Trump confirms June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore
French Minister US action 'risks economic destabilization of the planet': Bruno Le Maire
Matteo Salvini Rebranded nationalist power-sharing with former enemy
Marine Le Pen France's far-right plans party rebrand in hopes of populist rebound
Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Qaeda warns Saudi crown prince over 'sin'
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Wave of arrests in Egypt ahead of president's second term
Singapore Placid country braces for Trump-Kim storm
Emmanuel Macron French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

US President Donald Trump (R), flanked by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, shakes hands with North Korean Kim Yong Chol (L) outside the White House
Summit Trump confirms June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore
President Donald Trump, right, suggested the United States might pursue separate free trade agreements with Canada and Mexico to replace the 24-year-old three-nation NAFTA pact
NAFTA Trump hints at bilateral deals with Canada, Mexico
Daniel Ceballos, right, had been held at the Helicoide, the Sebin intelligence service's detention site in the capital Caracas
In Venezuela Group of Maduro opponents released from jail
Diplomats from Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Britain, Italy and Japan attended a briefing in Kiev about the plot to stage Arkady Babchenko's death
Babchenko's Murder Kiev seeks to reassure West over staging of journalist's murder