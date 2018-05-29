Home > News > World >

Canada govt steps in to buy controversial pipeline


In Canada Govt steps in to buy controversial pipeline

Canada's government said Tuesday it will take over a controversial pipeline expansion project to ensure it gets built over the fierce opposition of environmental activists and a regional government.

  • Published:
A demonstrator carrying a Canadian flag protests against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018 play

A demonstrator carrying a Canadian flag protests against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canada's government said Tuesday it will take over a controversial pipeline expansion project to ensure it gets built over the fierce opposition of environmental activists and a regional government.

Ottawa will pay Kinder Morgan Can$4.5 billion ($3.5 billion) for the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is to move 890,000 barrels of oil a day from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific coast for export overseas, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference.

"The federal government has reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline and the infrastructure related to the project," he said.

Kinder Morgan investors must still vote on the sale, which is scheduled to close in August, but the deal will allow construction to resume immediately, the minister said.

Ottawa approved the project in 2016, saying it was in the "national interest."

Currently 99 percent of Canada's oil is sold to the United States at a discount, and access to the Pacific coast is seen as key to diversifying the world's sixth largest oil producer's energy exports.

But British Columbia's social democratic government recently joined environmental activists' fight against the pipeline, prompting a trade row with neighbor Alberta and leading Kinder Morgan to temporarily halt its construction until the dispute was resolved.

Amid the feuding, the pipeline has become a barometer for foreign investments in Canada, with some warning of a spillover into other sectors of the economy.

Morneau said the government's purchase of the project "will ensure that we're able to safely get Canadian oil resources to world markets where we can get a fair price for them."

"And, it will reassure investors that Canada is a country that respects the rule of law and gets big, important things done," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Mamoudou Gassama: Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks migrant pride and envy
Simon Harris: Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks Simon Harris Ireland to draft abortion law within weeks
Ireland starts moves to change abortion law Ireland starts moves to change abortion law
Emmanuel Macron: Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator' magazine cover Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator' magazine cover
In India: Storms kill at least 47 as temperatures mount In India Storms kill at least 47 as temperatures mount
In Gaza: Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabledbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 In Mexico Cartel leader's wife captured: media reportsbullet
6 In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to Chinabullet
7 In France Thousands march against Macron reformsbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Qatar Country bans Saudi, UAE goods from storesbullet
10 Carlo Cottarelli Italy's president set to appoint...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron Turkey hits back at French President over 'dictator' magazine cover
Ireland starts moves to change abortion law
In India Storms kill at least 47 as temperatures mount
In Italy Financial markets plunge on political turmoil
In Qatar Council backs permanent residency law for foreigners
In Syria Land law amounts to 'forced eviction', HRW says
In Tunisia First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens
Volkert Van Der Graaf Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate
In Gaza Palestinians launch boats to protest Israeli blockade

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

US artist Jeff Koons is pictured in New York in 2012 with one of his previous artwork installations of flowers, called "Tulips"
Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris attacks
Alicia Pucheta is from the conservative Colorado Party, which has been in power for decades
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
Volkert van der Graaf, seen here in May, was jailed for 18 years for the cold-blooded shooting of outspoken and openly-gay Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn
Volkert Van Der Graaf Fortuyn's killer gets Dutch court nod to emigrate
The Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) was set up in 2014 following the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
In Tunisia First rights trial since 2011 revolt opens