Home > News > World >

Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses: Morneau


Bill Morneau Canada ready to indemnify Trans Mountain pipeline losses

Canada pledged Wednesday to compensate the builder of a controversial oil pipeline in British Columbia for any losses that may result from political delays.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Canadian flag is pictured at a demonstration against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018 play

A Canadian flag is pictured at a demonstration against the expansion of Texas-based Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline project in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canada pledged Wednesday to compensate the builder of a controversial oil pipeline in British Columbia for any losses that may result from political delays.

The announcement comes amid ongoing talks between Ottawa and builder Kinder Morgan over the fierce opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX) from westernmost British Columbia and investor fears over political risks to the project.

Kinder Morgan, whose investors will meet later in the day on the issue, had given a May 31 deadline to clear up political uncertainty surrounding the project.

"We are prepared to indemnify the project against any financial loss that derives from (British Columbia) Premier John Horgan's attempts to delay or obstruct the project," Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference.

"If Kinder Morgan decides at some stage not to proceed with TMX, the indemnification against financial loss would still be in place for another party who might wish to take over the project," he said.

The finance minister declined to provide details of its proposal.

Ottawa approved in 2016 the Can$7.4 billion (US$5.8 billion) twinning of the pipeline originally built in 1953 to move 890,000 barrels of oil per day from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific tidewater, for shipping to new overseas markets.

In exchange for a new 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) conduit that would allow Alberta to diversify its markets and get a better price for its resources, the province agreed to impose curbs to carbon emissions on its oil sands, which is the largest single pollution emitter in Canada and key to the nation meeting its Paris climate target.

But British Columbia's new social democratic government recently joined environmental activists' fight against the pipeline, provoking an Alberta boycott of its wines and threats to devastate the British Columbia economy by restricting oil and gas supplies to its neighbor.

Opponents of TMX are concerned about the risk of oil spills along Canada's pristine Pacific coast impacting fisheries and tourism.

The row reached a boiling point last month with nearly 200 protestors arrested, and concerns raised that British Columbia's opposition to TMX risked provoking a constitutional crisis and was scaring away international investors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau interupted a three-country trip to Peru, France and Britain to return home to try to mediate the disagreement.

Backing for the project, meanwhile, has risen since the feud erupted with a majority -- including in British Columbia -- now in favor of the project.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ramadan: India halts Kashmir military operations Ramadan India halts Kashmir military operations
IT group shared data with Russia: Whistleblower IT group shared data with Russia: Whistleblower
Russia: NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea
United Nations: 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050 United Nations 68 percent of world population will live in urban areas by 2050
World: Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian opposition leader, is pardoned World Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian opposition leader, is pardoned
Petty Thief: Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
6 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
9 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move...bullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Two women's Hockey leagues can survive. would one thrive?
Venezuela Sanctions to intervention - US options after country's 'sham' vote
Politics Coors and Miller Lite are going to war with Trump's tariffs
In Gaza Killings of Palestinians spark widespread condemnation of Israel
Donald Trump US President administration faces crunch week on trade

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Kyrylo Vyshynsky, 51, is a Ukrainian-Russian national who works for Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti
RIA Novosti Russia demands Kiev free arrested journalist
A gay pride flag bearing Lebanon's cedar tree is carried by human rights activists during a rally in Beirut on April 30, 2013
LGBT Festival Lebanon authorities block gay pride festival
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been holed up inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London since 2012
Julian Assange Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy
Prior to the trouble over payments to Trump's lawyer, Novartis was under investigation over alleged payouts to Greek politicians and doctors
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment