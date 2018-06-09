Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Canadian anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam


In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam

Canadian anti-G7 activists were on Friday reduced to appealing to authorities or bystanders to return their camera after they lost contact with a ballon deployed to hoist it aloft.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway. play

Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canadian anti-G7 activists were on Friday reduced to appealing to authorities or bystanders to return their camera after they lost contact with a ballon deployed to hoist it aloft.

The left-leaning environmental group Council of Canadians set up a 50 by 35-meter (150 by 115-foot) banner on ground nine miles from the Quebec golf resort hosting the G7 summit.

They hoped the sign, a crossed out G7 logo, would be visible from the helicopters ferrying in leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

And, as back-up and to provide footage to publicize their stunt, they also wanted aerial footage -- despite draconian rules banning private drones from the summit area.

Their solution was to rig a GoPro action camera to helium balloons. The plan hit an immediate snag.

Organizers lost control of the camera rig when strong winds snagged it in a tree, snapping two retention lines.

"The camera was last seen floating toward the G7 summit site at an altitude of approximately 500 meters," said the group's regional organizer Mark Calzavara.

"The drifting camera poses no danger to the public, unlike the G7 itself," he said. "If anyone finds our camera, we would appreciate getting it back."

The group would like to see the G7 disbanded. It said they have notified Canadian national security officials about their wayward camera.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Stefan Lofven: Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Somali: US military says no civilians killed in raid In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
In Nicaragua: Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Nuclear Accord: Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Pedro Sanchez: Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance' Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet

Related Articles

In Singapore Kim Jong Un lookalike questioned before summit
Trump US allies ready president showdown as trade splits G7
In Hong Kong Rewriting history? Education turns political battleground
Jean-Pierre Bemba Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal
In Switzerland Voters to place bets on gambling law in high stakes referendum
In Croatia New film explores war's dark shadow over youth
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new government emerges from strong feminist movement
In France Iraqi refugee held on suspicion of IS 'war crimes'
In Guatemala Volcano toll reaches 109: officials

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency
In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal
Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli is wanted in his homeland to face charges of spying on politicians and journalists
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years
2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council
Facebook is ramping up efforts to be the destination for live streaming of video games, or eSports, ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 set to open in Los Angeles
Mark Zukerberg Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal