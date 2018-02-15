Home > News > World >

Casualties reported at Florida High School shooting


In Florida Gunman opens fire on High School students, casualties reported

Police believe they know who the gunman is, saying he was wearing a hoodie and has red hair.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Casualties reported at Florida High School shooting play

Casualties reported at Florida High School shooting

(USA Today)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Multiple casualties have been reported after a gun man opened fire on students at a High School in Florida, United States.

Authorities said the incident occurred around  2:30 p.m. at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Police said an active shooter is to still at large.

"Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter," Broward  County Sheriff Office wrote on twitter.

 

 

According to Buzzfeed, one male student, who was not identified, said that he was on the campus at the time of the shooting, adding that other students near him heard an alarm go off and initially they thought the school was staging some sort drill. Then they heard gun shots.

"We heard pops, the student said, and from the other side of the school we see the whole school running out," he said.

A statement released by the school district said the shooting happened closed to dismissal time - when students heard what sounded like gunfire, the school was placed on lockdown.

Police believe they know who the gunman is and have described him as a student and member of the JROTC program. Authorities said he was wearing a hoodie and has red hair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Recommended Articles

Cryptocurrency: Japan's crypto exchange Coincheck sued after hack Cryptocurrency Japan's crypto exchange Coincheck sued after hack
In Nepal: PM resigns two months after landmark polls In Nepal PM resigns two months after landmark polls
Kavous Seyed Emami: Son of dead environmentalist in Iran says family threatened Kavous Seyed Emami Son of dead environmentalist in Iran says family threatened
Rex Tillerson: US envoy heads to Ankara to ease Turkey tensions Rex Tillerson US envoy heads to Ankara to ease Turkey tensions
Ricardo Martinelli: Jailed ex-Panama president released from US jail on $1m bond Ricardo Martinelli Jailed ex-Panama president released from US jail on $1m bond
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate Abul Fotouh Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt arrests ex-presidential candidate Abul Fotouh

Recommended Videos

World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter
Guinness Book Of Records: Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board Guinness Book Of Records Man wins record for turning his tummy into chopping board
World News: Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of loneliness



Top Articles

1 Kuwait FM $30 bn pledged for Iraq reconstructionbullet
2 Mikheil Saakashvili In the Netherlands, former Georgian president vows...bullet
3 Boris Johnson Foreign Secretary seeks to allay Brexit fearsbullet
4 Economy Stock markets tumble as US inflation spikesbullet
5 In Bolivia 4 killed in bomb attackbullet
6 Military French forces kill at least 10 jihadists in Mali: sourcesbullet
7 In Iraq Nations pledge nearly $25 bn toward country...bullet
8 In Florida Gunman opens fire on High School students,...bullet
9 In Paris Two jailed in first trial linked to attacksbullet
10 Selahattin Demirtas Turkey's ex-Kurdish leader blasts...bullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen In central Nigeria peace eludes farmers and herders
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President orders soldiers to shoot rebels in the vagina
In Brazil Rio de Janeiro samba parades give politicians a colorful lashing
In Brazil Troubled Rio de Janeiro stages 'greatest show' of samba parades
In Italy Anti-fascist protesters rally in flashpoint Italian town
In France Bordeaux's 'magnificent' lost vintage pushes small growers to the edge
In Indonesia Police shoot man during sword attack at church
Vladimir Putin Russian President slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy
In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualties
In US Probe plea from family of Australian shot by police

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
9 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel...bullet
10 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy...bullet

World

Supporters of the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship protest against the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez outside the United Nations building in Tegucigalpa on February 9, 2018
In Honduras UN mediation effort on political crisis stalls
 
In Guinea-Bissau UN envoy urges quick elections
President Donald Trump imperiled the ongoing immigration debate in the US Senate by urging all senators to back his plan that legalizes 1.8 million "Dreamer" immigrants, but imposes strict curbs on legal immigration
Trump US President pushes immigration plan as Senate mulls narrower path
The UN has imposed a series of sanctions on North Korea aimed at pressuring it to abandon its missile and nuclear programmes
Shinzo Abe Japan reports suspected North Korea sanctions violation