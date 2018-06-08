Pulse.com.gh logo
Celebrity chef, food critic Anthony Bourdain dead at 61


Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNN

Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took viewers around the world for the "Parts Unknown" series. He was 61.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain attends the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 12, 2018 play

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain attends the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 12, 2018

(AFP/File)
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took viewers around the world for the "Parts Unknown" series. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement early Friday.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

On the network, anchors struggled to hold back tears as they recalled their late colleague in heartfelt recollections and urged people faced with despair or who know people who are struggling with depression to call a suicide hotline.

