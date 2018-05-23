Home > News > World >

Chef Adria to reopen Spain's El Bulli as food lab in 2019


In Spain Chef Adria to reopen El Bulli as food lab in 2019

Ground-breaking Spanish chef Ferran Adria said Wednesday he planned to open a food laboratory in what used to be his legendary former restaurant El Bulli which he closed in 2011.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019 play

Spanish chef Ferran Adria will open a food lab in his old restaurant El Bulli between June and October 2019

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ground-breaking Spanish chef Ferran Adria said Wednesday he planned to open a food laboratory in what used to be his legendary former restaurant El Bulli which he closed in 2011.

The lab, a centre for new gastronomic inventions dubbed el Bulli 1846, will open its doors between June and October 2019, he told AFP.

"For seven years we have done many things to prepare this moment, and now it will be born," added Adria, considered one of the world's best chefs.

Adria is one of the pioneers of a culinary art form known as "molecular gastronomy" that uses science to invent new techniques that transform traditional dishes into fun culinary adventures.

His El Bulli restaurant, on the shores of Catalonia's Costa Brava, served novelties such as gazpacho popsicles and melon caviar.

It was booked months in advance and was ranked the world's best five times by Restaurant magazine.

When Adria served his last meal at the restaurant in July 2011, he announced he would re-open it three years later as a foundation for culinary experimentation.

"El Bulli has become a monster that had to be tamed and transformed," he told reporters at the time.

But the renovation works were blocked due to environmental concerns since the former restaurant is located in the Cap de Creus nature park.

Adria then scaled down the project and last week he received permission from municipal authorities to continue with the renovation of the building.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO In DR Congo Ebola outbreak on 'epidemiological knife edge': WHO
Mariano Rajoy: Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets support from Basque party to pass 2018 budget
Nicolas Maduro: Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus' Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
Cuba: Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90 Cuba Bay of Pigs veteran Posada, accused of airlines bombing, dies at 90
United Nations: New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month United Nations New envoy to travel to Myanmar next month
Philip Roth: Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub Philip Roth Mourning novelist fans bitter over long-standing Nobel snub

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his...bullet
3 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 European Union EU seeks US trade detente after China reprievebullet
7 In Ukraine 4 dead as fighting spikes in country's rebel eastbullet
8 In Ghana Police open corruption probe into football chiefbullet
9 Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest...bullet
10 North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition...bullet

Related Articles

Football Andres Iniesta says going to 'new home' Japan
Tech A submarine has discovered the 310-year-old 'holy grail' of shipwrecks, and it may carry $17 billion in treasure
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Pierre Moscovici EU hands France's Macron deficit victory
Football 'Obsessive' Emery ready for Arsenal challenge
Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet

World

Leader of the Italy's populist Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio (l), shakes hands with PM nominee Giuseppe Conte back in March
Giuseppe Conte Italy's PM candidate arrives for talks with president
Members of the Molina Theissen family hug each other, after hearing court's verdict
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
The Turkish lira for the first time ever tested the 5.0 ceiling
Recep Tayyip Erdogan President hits Turkey currency storm month before polls
"In a year's time from 23 to 26 May, Europe's future will be in the hands of some 450 million Europeans from 27 countries," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said a year ahead of elections that will take place just weeks after Brexit
European Union Parliament chief fears rise of eurosceptics in 2019