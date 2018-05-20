Home > News > World >

Chelsea owner Abramovich 'waiting for UK visa': report


Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': report

Russian state media on Sunday cited an unconfirmed report that Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich's British visa has run out, while his spokesman declined to comment.

  • Published:
A Russian sports journal quoted sources close to Chelsea's owner as saying it had taken a long time for his application to be processed but he was due to get a new British visa shortly play

A Russian sports journal quoted sources close to Chelsea's owner as saying it had taken a long time for his application to be processed but he was due to get a new British visa shortly

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian state media on Sunday cited an unconfirmed report that Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich's British visa has run out, while his spokesman declined to comment.

Russian state news agency TASS and other media picked up a report on The Bell website, which said an acquaintance of Abramovich and two in his inner circle had told it the billionaire's British visa ran out three weeks ago and he is waiting for a new one.

Amid a spiralling diplomatic crisis between Britain and Russia over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, there have been calls in Britain for sanctions that would hurt super-rich Russians who have homes in London.

Abramovich formally has residency in Jersey in the Channel Islands, a tax haven, but has never taken it up. The Sunday Times put his wealth at 9.3 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) on its Rich List this year. He has owned Chelsea since 2003.

Abramovich's spokesman John Mann told AFP he could not comment because "it's a personal issue." Mann gave the same response to TASS.

The Bell published the Russian-language report on Sunday. It said it had received "no comment" responses from Abramovich's spokesman and the Home Office.

AFP also requested a comment on the issue from the Home Office in London, but none was immediately forthcoming.

The report quoted a source in Abramovich's entourage as saying that Britain had not refused to issue a new visa to Abramovich but was considering his application.

Russia's Sport-Express website cited sources in Abramovich's entourage as saying that it had taken a long time for his application to be processed but he was due to get a new British visa shortly.

The Bell was started by the former editor-in-chief of the RBC media group, Elizaveta Osetinskaya. Under her leadership, RBC was known for high-profile investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

EuroVision: "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" - Swiss artist Naz B Claims
In Madagascar: Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings In Madagascar Tackling the business of targeted kidnappings
In Syria: Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs' In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'
In Pakistan: Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice In Pakistan Wrongful imprisonment sheds light on slow justice
Ramadan: To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
Beijing: US, China agree to abandon trade war Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havanabullet
2 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
3 Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows upbullet
4 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
5 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study...bullet
6 Ebola DR Congo reports 3 new casesbullet
7 Cuba Plane Crash 'The explosion shook everything' - Witnessesbullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 In Mexico Presidential frontrunner vows to hit back at...bullet

Related Articles

Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea
Football I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho
Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois
Football Stakes raised for Mourinho-Conte feud in Cup final showdown
Football What next for the Premier League's top six?
Premier League Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Santa Fe High School baseball team players warm up before a game, just one day after several of their classmates were murdered in a shooting at their Texas school
In Texas Students take solace in baseball after school shooting
Trump and Moon have agreed to "work closely" to ensure the US President's meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un is a success
Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
An activist attends a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, demanding justice for their children's deaths
In Indonesia Parents wait for justice 20 years after Suharto's fall
A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in Syria's capital under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said
Islamic State First fighters evacuate south Damascus: monitor