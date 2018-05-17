Home > News > World >

Arab League chief calls for international probe into Israel 'crimes'


Arab League Chief calls for international probe into Israel 'crimes'

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit on Thursday called for an international probe into alleged "crimes" committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians during deadly violence along the Gaza border this week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A picture taken on May 16, 2018 shows a meeting of the Arab League during extraordinary emergency session in Cairo to discuss what it has called Washington's "illegal" relocation of its embassy to the disputed city of Jerusalem play

A picture taken on May 16, 2018 shows a meeting of the Arab League during extraordinary emergency session in Cairo to discuss what it has called Washington's "illegal" relocation of its embassy to the disputed city of Jerusalem

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit on Thursday called for an international probe into alleged "crimes" committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians during deadly violence along the Gaza border this week.

"We call for a credible international investigation into the crimes committed by the occupation," Abul Gheit said at the opening session of an extraordinary meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss the violence.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been protesting for seven weeks to be able to return to their historic homes they fled in 1948 and which later became part of Israel.

Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians on Monday when tens of thousands of Palestinians had gathered near the border, while smaller numbers approached the fence and sought to break through.

The violence happened on the same day that the United States opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem. Another two Palestinians were killed on Tuesday.

"We are facing a state of blatant aggression against international law and legitimacy which was embodied by the US embassy's transfer in the occupying state to Jerusalem," said Abul Gheit.

Israel has come under mounting international pressure over the deadly violence. Its forces have killed 116 Palestinians since a campaign of protests on the Gaza-Israel border was launched on March 30.

"Our meeting today comes at a time of utmost importance as the US has moved its embassy to Jerusalem," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in the opening session of the meeting called by his country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Trump: US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in power
Pope Francis: Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Anwar Ibrahim: Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia's politician says Najib likely headed to jail
Mexico: As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable Mexico As US deadline passes, country says NAFTA deal still doable
Germany: EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution Germany EU takes country, five others to court over air pollution
In Venezuela: Country opposition figures in jail protest In Venezuela Country opposition figures in jail protest

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
7 Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for...bullet
8 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge...bullet
9 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with...bullet
10 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet

Related Articles

In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report
In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
Football On his home turf in Egypt, everyone wants piece of Liverpool's Salah
Football Gulf crisis fuels Qatar national pride in PSG
Football Egypt's Salah wins admiration of Israel defence minister
Football FIFA plans to revamp Club World Cup, scrap Confederations Cup
Asian Cup Football 'miracle' offers shared goal for war-torn Yemen
Opinion 'They eat money': How Mandela's political heirs grow rich off corruption
Salman Saudi king denounces 'blatant interference' by Iran in Arab affairs
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi prince meets Macron amid regional tensions

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

US President Donald Trump, pictured here May 11, 2018 at a White House meeting with carmakers, often vents on Twitter about the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency for the past year
Trump US president rages at 'witch hunt' as Mueller probe turns one
Peace activists in Seoul rally against joint South Korea-US joint military drills
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
Anti-establishment Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, left, indicated a government deal with the far-right League is immiment after talks with head Matteo Salvini
In Italy Populists say coalition govt contract 'this evening'
Ina Rogers and her husband Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested on March 31 at their home in the town of Fairfield, north of San Francisco, after police responded to a call about a missing 12-year-old child
In California 'I'm not a monster': Man accused of torturing kids