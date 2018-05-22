Home > News > World >

China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years


Tashi Wangchuk China jails Tibetan-language advocate for 5 years

A Tibetan who has campaigned to preserve his region's ancestral language was jailed for five years in China on Tuesday for "inciting separatism" in a case Amnesty International denounced as "beyond absurd".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Placards showing detained Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-cheh and Tibetan education advocate Tashi Wangchuk are displayed during a Taipei protest in June 2017 play

Placards showing detained Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-cheh and Tibetan education advocate Tashi Wangchuk are displayed during a Taipei protest in June 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Tibetan who has campaigned to preserve his region's ancestral language was jailed for five years in China on Tuesday for "inciting separatism" in a case Amnesty International denounced as "beyond absurd".

Tashi Wangchuk was featured in a New York Times documentary that followed him on a trip to Beijing, where he attempted to get Chinese state media and courts to address what he describes as the diminishing use of the Tibetan language.

A court in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in the northwestern province of Qinghai sentenced him on Tuesday morning, according to his lawyer.

The court could not be reached for comment.

Tashi had been detained in his home town of Yushu without access to his family since January 2016, not long after the New York Times published its story and documentary video about his activism.

"Tashi plans to appeal. I believe he committed no crime and we do not accept the verdict," lawyer Liang Xiaojun told AFP.

Tashi had pleaded not guilty at his trial in January.

But nearly every case that goes to trial in China -- especially on sensitive state security issues -- ends with a guilty verdict.

Liang told AFP the short documentary was the main evidence used by the prosecution.

In the video, Tashi complained of a "systematic slaughter of our culture".

In the New York Times stories Tashi notably said he wants to use Chinese law to build his case and praised President Xi Jinping.

Beijing says it "peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1951 and insists it has brought development to a previously backward region.

But many Tibetans accuse it of exploiting the region's natural resources and encouraging an influx of the majority Han ethnic group which critics say is diluting the native culture and Buddhist faith.

China's constitution protects free speech but critics say in reality there is little room for any opinions that challenge government policies. Rights groups have accused Xi's government of an escalating crackdown on expression.

Amnesty International said the sentence was "a gross injustice".

"He is being cruelly punished for peacefully drawing attention to the systematic erosion of Tibetan culture. To brand peaceful activism for Tibetan language as 'inciting separatism' is beyond absurd," said Joshua Rosenzweig, its East Asia research director.

"The documentary underscores that Tashi Wangchuk was merely trying to express his opinions about education policy through entirely legitimate means," Rosenzweig said in a statement.

The video ends with Tashi discussing the many Tibetans who have self-immolated in protest at China's policies over the years, while adding what he would do if he is "locked up or they force me to say things against my will".

"I will choose suicide," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula
Philip Wilson: Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse
Marawi: 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines' Marawi 'Crazy hope' for missing kin in Philippines'
Former Malaysian Leader: Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats Former Malaysian Leader Najib quizzed over scandal, graft fighter reveals threats
In India: Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread In India Five dead, dozens quarantined as virus fears spread
Punggye-ri: Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to witness nuclear site destruction

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner 'waiting for UK visa': reportbullet
3 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resortbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
6 EuroVision "Isreali's Netta jacked my chicken dab style" -...bullet
7 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'bullet
8 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new...bullet
9 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
10 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet

Related Articles

Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
Ramadan To fast or not? Free of IS, Syrians in Raqa mark relaxed
In Syria Rehab centre seeks to tame 'caliphate cubs'
Pierre Moscovici EU and Greece reach agreement on latest bailout review
Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Texas Shooting Officers 'did what they could': chief

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8 only...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels...bullet

World

Reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in 2015
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Vladimir Putin Watchdog urges Russia world cup opening boycott over Syria
The Punggye-ri site pictured in April 2017
Punggye-ri Foreign media head to N. Korea to see nuclear site destruction
Tarik Jadaoun (top R), known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza al-Beljiki, sits inside a cell at a court in Baghdad on May 10, 2018
In Iraq Court sentences Belgian jihadist to death for IS membership