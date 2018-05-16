Home > News > World >

China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom


Liu He China spots problems with US cars, pork as trade talks loom

China said on Wednesday it had stepped up inspections of key US imports such as pork and automobiles, just as a high-level delegation visits Washington for key trade negotiations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, is in the US for high-level trade talks this week play

Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, is in the US for high-level trade talks this week

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China said on Wednesday it had stepped up inspections of key US imports such as pork and automobiles, just as a high-level delegation visits Washington for key trade negotiations.

The world's two largest economies are locked in a tense standoff with tariff threats hanging over billions of dollars of goods many fear could spark a damaging trade war between the economic superpowers.

Vice Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, and central bank chief Yi Gang arrived in the US capital on Tuesday for a new round of talks aimed at heading off a trade war.

Hopes the two sides can reach a deal were raised at the weekend when President Donald Trump said he was working with Xi to prevent telecom giant ZTE from going out of business after it was hit by a US technology sales ban.

However, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said there was a "wide" gap between the US and China while lawmakers in Washington questioned the offer to prevent ZTE's collapse, citing national security issues.

Meanwhile, Beijing has taken action to show their US counterparts the value of access to China's market for American goods and firms.

"We increased the inspection ratio of American pork," China's customs bureau said in faxed comments to AFP, calling the practice "in line with international norms."

It added that inspections came after "we found there were problems with American pork", the department said without providing details.

Reports have also said inspectors are taking similar action against US car giants such as Ford, waste imports, among other products.

The customs administration said US car imports were quickly deteriorating in quality when AFP queried the regulator about holdups for Ford.

"In the first four months of the year, major car ports in China detected a total of 652 batches of cars from the US -- totalling 4,360 vehicles worth $312.5 million -- that were not up to standard," the customs administration said.

"This is a relatively quick pace of growth," the regulator said.

A spokesman for Ford said: "We are closely monitoring our situation at the port."

The moves against waste imports have thrown the American recycling industry into a tailspin as China was one of the most important destinations for US trash.

On May 3, China said it would inspect all US waste coming into the country, according to a Chinese customs notice reposted by a US recycling trade group.

Citing statistics showing US waste imports failing to meet standards, China's customs department said it took action to "protect people's lives and health and safeguard the ecological environment".

"The United States has become the largest source of solid waste materials that do not meet environmental or major quarantine standards, so the risk attached to importing its waste materials is obviously high."

It denied any of the action targeted a specific country.

In a meeting with US business leaders in Beijing, Vice President Wang Qishan struck a more conciliatory tone.

"Economic and trade relations are the ballast of the the two nations' relations, and their essence is cooperatively beneficial," he said, according to the People's Daily.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Julian Assange: Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy Julian Assange Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant: Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment
Mohammad Javad: Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action Mohammad Javad Iran's Zarif says EU meetings must be turned into action
Nicolas Maduro: Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote Nicolas Maduro Maduro brushes off risk of new sanctions after Sunday's vote
Chemical Weapon: OPCW confirms chlorine use in February attack in Syria Chemical Weapon OPCW confirms chlorine use in February attack in Syria
In Pekanbaru: Indonesia hit by new terror attack after deadly suicide bombings In Pekanbaru Indonesia hit by new terror attack after deadly suicide bombings

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea to...bullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
4 In US Red alert raised after ash bursts from Hawaii volcanobullet
5 Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken...bullet
6 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Donald Trump US President calls Jerusalem embassy move 'a...bullet
9 In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state mediabullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Related Articles

In Germany Court tries former H&K staff over Mexico gun exports
Sex Abuse Pope receives Chilean bishops over scandal
In Mali Outcry after albino child beheaded in 'ritual' murder
Viktor Orban Soros foundation quits Hungary over govt's 'repressive' policies
Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken cockpit window
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule
In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state media
David Beasley WFP chief urges North Korea to grant more access
N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms
Air Strile Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Frenemies? Zuma, left, and Ramaphosa shake hands at a farewell cocktail function for Zuma, in a picture released by the South African government
Jacob Zuma South Africa's ousted leader poses problems for new president
The unprecedented Trump-Kim summit is due to be held in Singapore on June 12
North Korea Country threatens to cancel US summit
Peacekeeping troops from Ethiopia deployed in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) patrol in December 2016 the region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan
United Nations UN sees 'serious threat' in region disputed by Sudans
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he wants the diplomatic corps to "get its swagger back," following morale problems under his predecessor
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State ends diplomatic hiring freeze