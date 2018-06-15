Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

China vows to retaliate 'immediately' to US tariffs


Trade War China vows to retaliate 'immediately' to US tariffs

China vowed to "immediately" retaliate to US tariffs on Friday as Washington moved closer to imposing duties that could trigger a trade war.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump is due to unveil a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports that would face punishing tariffs play

US President Donald Trump is due to unveil a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports that would face punishing tariffs

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China vowed to "immediately" retaliate to US tariffs on Friday as Washington moved closer to imposing duties that could trigger a trade war.

US President Donald Trump is due to unveil later Friday a final list of roughly $50 billion in Chinese imports that would face punishing tariffs, though his administration has not yet publicly said when the measures will be imposed.

"If the US side adopts unilateral protectionist measures and damages China's interests, we will immediately react and take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang during a regular news briefing.

The news sent Shanghai stocks spiralling downwards Friday to end at the lowest level since September 2016.

China has pledged that any tariffs will void progress made in recent trade talks between Beijing and Washington and has drawn up its own list of $50 billion in US goods to target.

"All the results from the negotiations will not go into effect," Geng repeated, and added China's commerce ministry had made a formal response to the US's unilateralism in early April when the Trump administration first unveiled the tariffs.

The response included tariffs on US goods roughly equal in value to those to be sanctioned by the US.

China's list included America's largest exports to China such as soybeans and a slew of other US products including cars, frozen beef, and whiskey.

If implemented, the tariffs will dent economic growth on both sides of the Pacific, analysts say.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Taiwan: Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapse In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake building collapse
In Afghanistan: US military targets senior militant In Afghanistan US military targets senior militant
In Uganda: Military arrests former police chief In Uganda Military arrests former police chief
In New Zealand: Country to tax tourists as influx grows In New Zealand Country to tax tourists as influx grows
In Turkey: 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
Brexit: Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast...bullet
6 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
7 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire...bullet
8 In Spain Migrants find difficult situationbullet
9 Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant shipbullet
10 Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over...bullet

Related Articles

In New Zealand Country to tax tourists as influx grows
Hillary Clinton Watchdog faults Comey over 2016 probe, but says no bias
Moscow Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offer
In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of polls
In Belgium Anonymous Twitter troll convicted of abuse
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF
In Russia Court overturns 'not guilty' verdict for gulag historian

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
7 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet

World

Norway's plan to ask the US to double the number of troops stationed there sparked criticism from Russia
Moscow Country slams Norway plans to double US troop presence
This handout picture from French NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee shows migrants onboard an Italian coastguard ship
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
A long-awaited Justice Department report found no fault in the decision announced by James Comey in July 2016 that Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for mishandling of classified emails
Hillary Clinton Watchdog faults Comey over 2016 probe, but says no bias
A column of Yemeni pro-government forces and armoured vehicles arrives in Al-Duraihimi district, south of Hodeida airport, on June 13, 2018
In Yemen Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics