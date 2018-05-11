Home > News > World >

China's Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder


In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger murder

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would suspend its car-pool service for a week as it deals with an outcry over the murder of a flight attendant found dead after ordering a ride home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services play

Didi Chuxing says it has 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would suspend its car-pool service for a week as it deals with an outcry over the murder of a flight attendant found dead after ordering a ride home.

The 21-year-old woman, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed the night of May 6, according to police in the central city of Zhengzhou, with state media reporting that she was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times.

Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

Police said they were searching for a 27-year-old male suspect surnamed Liu, who they say abandoned the car after the murder and fled.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo service on Friday, generating more than 85 million reads and thousands of comments.

Didi, which issued an apology Thursday, said in a statement Friday that the suspect was driving under his father's Hitch account.

"The suspect borrowed his parent's account to take orders in violation of our terms of service," it said.

Hitch's facial-recognition feature was "defective" and the driver was able to bypass the security measure, it added.

Hitch, one of 13 services offered on Didi's platforms, "will be suspended nationwide for a week of rectification" beginning at midnight on Friday.

Didi said that a prior complaint about "verbal sexual harassment" had been lodged against the account. Its customer service department repeatedly tried to contact the account holder to follow up on the matter but was unsuccessful.

Didi said it would thoroughly review drivers "to exclude any cases involving mismatch of drivers and vehicles" and review other processes.

It was the second known murder involving Hitch. In 2016, a 24-year-old woman in southern China was robbed and murdered by a Hitch driver, who was also 24. He was subsequently apprehended.

Didi Chuxing calls itself the world's leading mobile transportation platform, saying in March that it had 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services.

Assault against women is a fraught issue for ride-hailing companies.

Allegations of female passengers being sexually assaulted by Uber drivers have dogged the US company, leading to lawsuits accusing it of conducting inadequate background checks of its drivers in order to keep up growth rates.

After a fierce battle against Didi, Uber sold its operations in China in 2016 in return for a stake in Didi's business.

In response to the Zhengzhou killing, the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily circulated notices on social media on Friday with tips for women on staying safe in situations including ride-hailing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Los Angeles: At least one hurt in school shooting: report In Los Angeles At least one hurt in school shooting: report
In Catalonia: Lawmakers step closer to picking new regional leader In Catalonia Lawmakers step closer to picking new regional leader
In Bangui: Aid groups sound alarm over C.Africa conflict victims In Bangui Aid groups sound alarm over C.Africa conflict victims
Vladimir Putin: Russian president speaks with Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal Vladimir Putin Russian president speaks with Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal
Nikol Pashinyan: Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page' Nikol Pashinyan Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page'
Trump: President to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official Trump President to address Jerusalem embassy opening by video: official

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12bullet
2 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
3 In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicidebullet
4 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump Iran movebullet
5 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
6 Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi IS leader travels in east Syria with...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
9 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
10 In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victorybullet

Related Articles

Tech Didi and Volkswagen partner to develop a 'purpose-built' fleet and scale up autonomous driving capabilities
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
World Uber to sell its southeast Asia business to grab, a regional rival
Tech Uber may sell off its Southeast Asia business to improve its finances as it prepares to IPO
World Online Investors in China Are Losing Billions in Dubious Financial Schemes
Lifestyle Baidu taps BlackBerry software for autonomous platform (BIDU)
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, FB, T, TWTR, GOOG)
Tech Chinese bike sharing sharing startup Ofo has reportedly raised $1 billion
Tech Apple gave Uber's app 'unprecedented' access to a secret back door that can record iPhone screens (AAPL)
Tech A 23-year-old university dropout just launched a cheaper rival to Uber in London

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible...bullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Texts used in mosques including the Brussels Grand Mosque call for gays to be stoned to death or thrown off buildings and describe Jews as "evil", the report by the OCAM national terrorism monitoring centre said
In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: report
Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski poses on May 11, 2018 during a photocall for the film "Cold War (Zimna Wojna)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France
Poland 'I've been blacklisted' says Oscar-winning director
Journalists hold banners reading "Stop to violence", "For a life without fear" during a demonstration in front of the Montenegro's government building, in the capital Podgorica May 9, 2018, to protest against the attack of a journalist the day before
Montenegro EU warns country to address media freedom
Ousted prime minister Najib Razak could face a new investigation into the 1MDB controversy
Najib Razak Malaysia's scandal-mired on the ropes after shock loss