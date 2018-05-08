Home > News > World >

China's trade surplus with US grows


Trade China's trade surplus with US grows

China's surplus with the United States widened in April, underlining an imbalance between the economic titans as they struggle to reach an agreement on averting a potentially damaging trade war.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The record trade imbalance is at the heart of US President Donald Trump's anger at what he describes as Beijing's unfair practices that are hurting American companies and destroying jobs play

The record trade imbalance is at the heart of US President Donald Trump's anger at what he describes as Beijing's unfair practices that are hurting American companies and destroying jobs

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

China's surplus with the United States widened in April, underlining an imbalance between the economic titans as they struggle to reach an agreement on averting a potentially damaging trade war.

The figures Tuesday will likely reinforce Washington's determination after high-level talks in Beijing last week ended with both sides admitting there were big differences to overcome, with threats of tariffs on billions of dollars of goods casting a shadow.

The record imbalance is at the heart of US President Donald Trump's anger at what he describes as Beijing's unfair trade practices that are hurting American companies and destroying jobs.

Customs data showed the surplus grew 4.2 percent on-year to $22.2 billion last month, with exports rising by a tenth and imports up more than 20 percent.

Compared with March, the surplus was up 43.9 percent, though analysts say seasonal factors such as Chinese New Year had dampened exports for the month.

Attention now turns to a visit next week by a delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He -- considered President Xi Jinping's right-hand man on economic issues -- hoping to iron out the differences.

However, there are concerns about the chances of success.

"We don't expect all core differences in the US-China trade relationship to be resolved," Wang Tao, chief China economist in Hong Kong for UBS, wrote in a recent report.

"Lingering trade tension and uncertainty will likely negatively affect China's export orders and related business investment," he said, according to Bloomberg News.

China ranks 110th, or "mostly unfree", on a global ranking of economic freedom put out by the conservative American think tank Heritage Foundation.

The two countries have been engaging in high-stakes negotiations to head off the threatened tariffs -- Washington has targeted $150 billion in Chinese imports while Beijing put $50 billion of US goods on the firing line.

China's trade with the wider world also continued improve, Tuesday's figures showed, after it posted a rare deficit in March.

Exports surged 12.9 percent on-year, while imports rose 21.5 percent -- both figures beating expectations.

"The data suggest that foreign demand for Chinese goods has started to soften, with the prospect of possible US tariffs weighing on the outlook," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, China Economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

The strong import figures point to growing demand within China, a boon for the country's transition to consumption-fuelled growth from a decades-long dependence on exports and investment, analysts say.

"While softer foreign demand is being largely offset by domestic strength for now, the headwinds to growth from slower credit creation look set to increase," said Evans-Pritchard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Nikol Pashinyan: Former newspaper editor turned PM Nikol Pashinyan Former newspaper editor turned PM
Protest: Anger on the barricades at France's student sit-ins Protest Anger on the barricades at France's student sit-ins
Election: Fragile peace deal on agenda as Colombia prepares for polls Election Fragile peace deal on agenda as Colombia prepares for polls
Stephane Dujarric: UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack Stephane Dujarric UN chief denounces Birnin-Gwari attack
Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary Traumatised bears, wolves find solace at Greek sanctuary
In Hungary: PM readies for new term as opposition struggles In Hungary PM readies for new term as opposition struggles

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
3 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet
4 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
5 In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louisbullet
6 Koala Foundation Australia pledges cash to help save the koalabullet
7 In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national parkbullet
8 In Turkey Trial resumes of US pastor on terror chargesbullet
9 Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan interior minister recovering after...bullet
10 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet

Related Articles

World European powers make last-ditch appeal to save Iran nuclear deal
Online Controversy US takes to Chinese social media over 'Orwellian' demand
Terrorism US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
Donald Trump Britain appeals: don't ditch Iran nuclear deal
Hassan Rouhani Iran warns US it would regret quitting nuclear deal
In China Crackdown shakes city's 'Little Africa'
In Russia Putin to begin fourth term, but what happens in 2024?
World Justify conquers 136-year curse to win Kentucky Derby

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions (C) warned that people who enter the US illegally with a child will be prosecuted, and "that child will be separated from you"
Jeff Sessions US Attorney General says parents, children entering US illegally will be split