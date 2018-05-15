Home > News > World >

Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken cockpit window


Liu Chuanjian Chinese hail 'hero' pilot who landed with broken cockpit window

The pilot who made an emergency landing in southwest China after a broken cockpit window sucked his co-pilot halfway out of the aircraft was hailed as a "hero" on Tuesday by astonished citizens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liu Chuanjian braved intense cold and blasting wind to safely land his airliner after a cockpit window shattered play

Liu Chuanjian braved intense cold and blasting wind to safely land his airliner after a cockpit window shattered

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The pilot who made an emergency landing in southwest China after a broken cockpit window sucked his co-pilot halfway out of the aircraft was hailed as a "hero" on Tuesday by astonished citizens.

Liu Chuanjian braved the intense cold and blasting wind to slow the airliner from its original speed of about 800-900 kph (500-560 mph) to land in about 20 minutes.

All 128 people aboard the Airbus A319 of Sichuan Airlines survived the ordeal.

The plane was bound for Lhasa in Tibet from the southwestern city of Chongqing when the cockpit window shattered at about 9,800 metres (32,000 feet). The flight was diverted to the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province.

"The windshield burst suddenly and a loud noise was heard, and when I looked to the side, I saw that the co-pilot was already halfway out of the window. Luckily his seatbelt was tied," Liu told the Chengdu Business Daily.

The plane was vibrating strongly and it was impossible to read the instruments, said Liu, who was a former flight instructor in the Chinese air force.

"I didn't think about anything at all. I wanted to control the plane and land," he later told Sichuan Television.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 160 million people had viewed or participated in discussions about the pilot on the Twitter-like microblogging platform Weibo.

The most popular chat forum on the incident was titled, "My Hero Captain".

"This is a miracle in the history of Chinese aviation, and shows the special psychological mindset of flight instructors," one commenter wrote.

"Having watched the American film, 'Sully', based on real events, this is even more shocking and exciting!" another commenter said.

He was referring to Chesley Sullenberger, a US Airways pilot who was hailed as a national hero in January 2009 after he managed to save the lives of 155 passengers and crew by landing his stricken airliner in New York's Hudson River.

The safety director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China said at a press conference on Tuesday that the plane "shed its right windshield" as it was flying over Chengdu.

"The windshield has not recorded any failures, nor did it require any maintenance and replacement work" before the incident, Tang Weibin said.

The cause of the incident was still under investigation, he added.

A video published online by the People's Daily shows oxygen masks deployed, and flight attendants walking up and down the aisle to give passengers instructions on how to disembark.

It was the second emergency landing in China in less than a month.

On April 15, an Air China flight was diverted after a man briefly took hostage a crew member he was threatening with a fountain pen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mahathir Mohamad: New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib Mahathir Mohamad New leader to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib
Protests in Mexico on anniversary of journalist Valdez's murder Protests in Mexico on anniversary of journalist Valdez's murder
Prince Harry: Royal wedding plans thrown as Markle's dad 'pulls out' Prince Harry Royal wedding plans thrown as Markle's dad 'pulls out'
Air Strile: Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city Air Strile Heavy fighting as Taliban attack western Afghan city
In Germany: Court tries former H&K staff over Mexico gun exports In Germany Court tries former H&K staff over Mexico gun exports
N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 Melania Trump US First Lady undergoes kidney surgerybullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russian President to open mega bridge linking Crimea...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
6 Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on churchbullet
7 In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one...bullet
8 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel clucks with pride after...bullet
9 In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13...bullet
10 Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Will Mexico's economy tank...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

WFP chief David Beasley has urged North Korea to allow more access and monitoring for international aid
David Beasley WFP chief urges North Korea to grant more access
Ukraine's state security service searched the Kiev offices of Russia's state-run RIA Novosti news agency and TV channel RT, after detaining one journalist near his home, officials said
In Russian Ukraine raids Kiev offices of state media
Opponents say Thursday's referendum is a power grab by Nkurunziza, pictured here at a campaign rally, that will wreck an agreement which ended Burundi's civil war
Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi to hold referendum to extend Nkurunziza rule
Hungary has led several major anti-Soros campaigns warning against the US billionaire's alleged plan to flood Europe with millions of migrants
Viktor Orban Soros foundation quits Hungary over govt's 'repressive' policies