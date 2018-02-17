Home > News > World >

Chinese veteran, 100, and his wife, 101, celebrate 80 years


Xu Liangquan Chinese veteran, 100, and his wife, 101, celebrate 80 years of marriage

Xu Liangquan (left), 100, and Shao Xiuying (right), 101, are pictured during the low-key event.

Xu Liangquan (left), 100, and Shao Xiuying (right), 101, are pictured during the low-key event.

(dailymail)
It's very amazing seeing things like this on the internet. This time it's coming from the Asian part of the world.

A centenarian couple in China have been the living example of the wedding vow 'to have and to hold'.

The touching image above captures the heart-warming moment of Chinese veteran, Xu Liangquan, 100 and his wife Shao Xiuying, 101, to thank her for spending eight decades with him through thickness and thin, war and peace, joy and sorrow.

The pair of great-great-parents, who tied the knot in the winter of 1937, are still happily married after supporting each other through extremely difficult times including war, famine and political upheaval.

Mr Xu and Ms Shao celebrated their 80th anniversary, or the 'oak' wedding anniversary, last month in their home city Rugao in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, according to a report on People's Daily Online.

READ ALSO: First gay marriages take place in Australia

The ceremony was held on January 16 - a month after the couple's actual wedding anniversary - and remained low-key.

The couple kept their fingers interlocked when they were each given a medal and red scarf to celebrate their incredibly lengthy marital life.

Mr Xu and Ms Shao, who have two sons and two daughters, are both in good health. They now spend every day together peacefully as reports has it.

