Chinese village 10 years after quake


Southwestern China Chinese village 10 years after quake

For some residents of southwestern China's Radish Village, very little has changed in the decade since a devastating earthquake nearly levelled their ancient homes.

This picture taken on April 21, 2018 shows an elderly Qiang minority woman carrying a basket on her back while she passes next to her old home in the village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.

This picture taken on April 21, 2018 shows an elderly Qiang minority woman carrying a basket on her back while she passes next to her old home in the village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.

(AFP)
For some residents of southwestern China's Radish Village, very little has changed in the decade since a devastating earthquake nearly levelled their ancient homes.

The tiny hamlet is one of several in Sichuan province that decided to preserve the destruction as a memorial to the disaster that left 87,000 people dead or missing when it struck on May 12, 2008.

A partly destroyed shrine in the home of villager Wang Guocheng in the old village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.

A partly destroyed shrine in the home of villager Wang Guocheng in the old village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.

(AFP/File)

But there is one major difference: among the debris in Radish Village, life goes on.

Vegetable gardens quilt the spaces where homes once stood. Survivors grow greens and other crops among the rubble to supplement their meagre income.

Collapsed homes double as hog pens. Bees buzz through empty window frames and into rooms open to the sky, where elderly survivors tend to their hives.

Wang Guocheng in the remains of his home in the old village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.May 12, 2018 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the quake which killed some 87,000 people.

Wang Guocheng in the remains of his home in the old village of Luobozhai, which was damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, in Wenchuan county, Sichuan province.May 12, 2018 will mark the 10-year anniversary of the quake which killed some 87,000 people.

(AFP/File)

The honey is one of several products locals hawk to tourists wandering the village's quiet footpaths.

As an early morning mist breaks, women in the traditional blue robes of the local Qiang minority group set up tables full of trinkets and medicinal herbs gleaned from the mountainside.

Padlocks still protect ancient wooden doors, twisted in their frames by the earthquake's tremendous power.

A poster of Mao Zedong (C) in a house damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

A poster of Mao Zedong (C) in a house damaged during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake.

(AFP/File)

While most of the houses were purchased by the government, some elderly residents continue living in them.

The structures, made from wood and mud, survived one 1,000-year earthquake, they reason. Surely they can withstand another.

Their new homes, however, they are not so sure about.

A number of them have already begun falling apart, with some villagers blaming local government corruption for the problems.

The mountainside surrounding the old village of Luobozhai was devastated in the earthquake. Most of Luobozhai moved to a new village nearby.

The mountainside surrounding the old village of Luobozhai was devastated in the earthquake. Most of Luobozhai moved to a new village nearby.

(AFP/File)

Billions of dollars poured into the region to rebuild homes and infrastructure devastated by the quake.

But in Radish Village at least, recovery funds were never put to their intended use, locals said.

Instead, they enriched cadres and their relatives.

"Officials took all the money for fixing our homes and ran off with it," said one villager.

A villager carries food for his livestock past devastated houses in the old village of Luobozhai.

A villager carries food for his livestock past devastated houses in the old village of Luobozhai.

(AFP/File)

Their "relatives can get money. The regular people who don't have officials for relatives can't."

Wang Chengguo, a local resident, offers journalists an alternative tour of the village. Instead of leading them through the ruins of the old town, he takes them to see the new town, built right next door.

Like the official itinerary, his also takes visitors past collapsing and half-ruined homes, but unlike the one most visitors see, there are no signboards explaining the chaos.

It ends at a building tucked down a small alley.

An elderly woman resting on her shovel while she gardens near her home in the old village of Luobozhai. Survivors grow greens and other crops among the rubble to supplement their meagre income.

An elderly woman resting on her shovel while she gardens near her home in the old village of Luobozhai. Survivors grow greens and other crops among the rubble to supplement their meagre income.

(AFP/File)

A message is painted in black ink on its buckled wall, scrawled next to a deep fissure that splits the building like a fault line: "This is a home the national government built for refugees of the Wenchuan earthquake. It was built according to regulations."

The date is July 26, 2017. Nine years after the quake.

"No Chinese media dares to report this," Chen said.

An old house damaged during 2008 earthquake in old Luobozhai. The structures, made from wood and mud, survived one 1,000-year earthquake. Locals reason they can withstand another.

An old house damaged during 2008 earthquake in old Luobozhai. The structures, made from wood and mud, survived one 1,000-year earthquake. Locals reason they can withstand another.

(AFP/File)

Asked if he was afraid he would be punished for telling his story, he laughed bitterly. "Don't worry," he said.

"No one cares."

-- This story accompanies a photo essay by Johannes Eisele --

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

