Home > News > World >

Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israel border ahead of US embassy


Protest Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israel border ahead of US embassy inauguration

Clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli forces ahead of the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, AFP journalists reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Palestinian demonstrator runs during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018 play

A Palestinian demonstrator runs during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza border on May 14, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Monday between Palestinians and Israeli forces ahead of the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, AFP journalists reported.

Gaza's health ministry said 12 Palestinians were wounded.

Several thousand had gathered near the border, while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians were approaching the fence and seeking to damage it, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Larger crowds were expected to gather later in the day to protest the move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem.

The embassy inauguration was due to occur at 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Fifty-four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes began along the Gaza border on March 30.

The protests are calling for Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation to be allowed to return to their homes now inside Israel.

No Israelis have been wounded and the military has faced criticism over the use of live fire.

Palestinians walk past closed shops in Gaza City on May 14, 2018 during a general strike against the US embassy move to Jerusalem play

Palestinians walk past closed shops in Gaza City on May 14, 2018 during a general strike against the US embassy move to Jerusalem

(AFP)

Israel says it only opens fire when necessary to stop infiltrations, attacks and damage to the border fence, while accusing Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the blockaded Gaza Strip, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out violence

Bilal Fasayfes, 31, was getting on a free bus to the border with his wife and two children in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

"If half the people die we won't care," he said.

"We will keep going so the other half can live with dignity."

Also in Khan Yunis, groups of masked young men, some carrying wooden bats, walked between shops forcing them to close to respect a general strike.

Muataz al-Najjar, 18, who was wounded four times in the last seven weeks, once from a bullet and the others from gas cannisters, said he hoped to break through the fence.

"We will return and the move of the embassy from Tel Aviv will be prevented."

At Shifa Hospital, where doctors say they are running low on crucial supplies and being forced to discharge patients early to make space for the next wave, a large tent was established outside in front of the emergency room.

At mosques in the cities, large speakers were set up that are expected to broadcast messages encouraging people to go to the border.

Faris Abu Hajaras, 50, said his family was from Jaffa, now within Israel, but he had never been there. He is a builder but said Israel's blockade of the strip meant there was no work.

"We will stay peaceful with our hands like this," he said, lifting them to the sky. "But death comes from God. Maybe you and I are walking together and you get shot in the head and I will be fine."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Egypt: African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly Egypt African rookies Kampala desperate to topple giants Ahly
In Italy: Anti-establishment parties set to announce power-sharing deal In Italy Anti-establishment parties set to announce power-sharing deal
Kim Jong Un: N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Trump in Trouble? Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move Trump in Trouble? Iran says Trump 'feeble-minded' for Jerusalem embassy move
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand PM reveals maternity leave arrangements Jacinda Ardern New Zealand PM reveals maternity leave arrangements
Bakri Hassan Saleh: Sudan set for major cabinet reshuffle Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshuffle

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one familybullet
5 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel clucks with pride after Eurovision victorybullet
6 In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: policebullet
7 Bakri Hassan Saleh Sudan set for major cabinet reshufflebullet
8 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead:...bullet
9 In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at...bullet
10 Paris Knife Attack French police seek clues after...bullet

Related Articles

Avigdor Lieberman Israel dismisses claims Mossad behind Malaysia assassination
In Gaza Fiery kites adopted as new tactic by protesters
Prisoners' Day Palestinians protest to support prisoners in Israeli jails
In Gaza Clashes erupt on Israel border on third Friday of protests
Gaza New clashes on Israel border after deadly violence
In Israel Gazan who says was shot in sniper video denies posing threat
Gaza Strip Palestinians bury their dead after Israel kills nine in border clashes
In Gaza Clashes erupt as protests begin along border
In Gaza Fears of fresh violence ahead of new protest
King Salman Saudi king reaffirms support for Palestinians after Israel comments

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet

World

For director Wim Wenders, who had unprecedented access to Pope Francis, the 81-year-old is a revolutionary
Pope Francis Film shows 'fearless' pope taking on church
In the French port city of Marseille, traffic was halted for several hours by a power cut which the SNCF said was likely an "act of sabotage"
In France Striking French rail staff up pressure on government
The spate of bombings has rocked Indonesia, with the Islamic State group claiming the church attacks and raising fears about its influence in Southeast Asia
Bombing Another family behind new Indonesia suicide attack
A French Navy Rafale jet lands on the deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, while France's only carrier undergoes renovations
Charles de Gaulle French Rafales keep training edge on US aircraft carrier