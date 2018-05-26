Home > News > World >

Colombia to become first Latin American NATO 'global partner'


Colombia Country to become first Latin American NATO 'global partner'

Colombia will next week formally become NATO's first Latin American "global partner," President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners." play

In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners."

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia will next week formally become NATO's first Latin American "global partner," President Juan Manuel Santos announced Friday.

Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end a half-century of armed conflict with the former rebel movement FARC, said the move would improve Colombia's image on the world stage.

"We will formalize in Brussels next week -- and this is very important -- Colombia's entry into NATO in the category of global partner. We will be the only country in Latin America with this privilege," the president said in a televised address.

In addition to Colombia, NATO lists Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan as "partners across the globe" or simply "global partners."

Each country "has developed an Individual Partnership Cooperation Program" with the 29-country US-led alliance, with many contributing actively to NATO missions.

Colombia and NATO reached a partnership deal in May 2017 following the conclusion of the peace accord with FARC, now a political party.

According to NATO's website areas of cooperation include cyber security, maritime security, terrorism and its links to organized crime, as well as building the capacities and capabilities of the Colombian armed forces.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
In Oman: Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2 In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Vladimir Putin: President warns trade war risks global economic crisis Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
5 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

Popeye Colombia nabs Escobar hitman
In Colombia FARC deal looms large over presidential poll
Agence France-Presse AFP to launch fact-checking sites in English, Spanish and Portuguese
Tech A submarine has discovered the 310-year-old 'holy grail' of shipwrecks, and it may carry $17 billion in treasure
Politics Trump has been accused of going easy on authoritarian leaders — here's why the White House says Venezuela is different
World Maduro wins venezuela election amid widespread disillusionment
In Spain Brazen drug trafficking alarms south
Sports The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
New sophisticated surface-to-air missiles and fifth-generation fighter jets from Russia challenge Western technological superiority, according to the head of the Royal Air Force
French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'