Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister


Matteo Salvini 'Come and see how we live': Italy's Roma tell hardline minister

In a dusty Roma camp on the outskirts of Rome, life goes on despite threats of an ethnically-targeted census and deportation by Italy's new hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
There are 127 households in the River Village Roma camp outside the Italian capital, according to an organisation that lobbies for the rights of the community play

There are 127 households in the River Village Roma camp outside the Italian capital, according to an organisation that lobbies for the rights of the community

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a dusty Roma camp on the outskirts of Rome, life goes on despite threats of an ethnically-targeted census and deportation by Italy's new hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Salvini, already under fire for refusing to take in a rescue ship carrying 630 migrants, sparked outrage Monday when he promised a head count of Italy's Roma community and to throw out those without legal status.

His call was blasted as unconstitutional by rights groups and even criticised by members of his own coalition government, with some in Italy drawing parallels with measures targeting Jews under fascist wartime leader Benito Mussolini.

"If he (Salvini) comes here, we will welcome him with kindness. He needs to see how we live," says Habibi Mehmedi, 18.

The teenager is speaking to AFP in River Village, a camp located outside Rome's main ringroad and well away from the eyes of the office workers and tourists who crowd the historic centre.

"There are some who do bad things, but most of us are Italian and have not committed any crimes."

It's just talk'

Marcello Zuinisi, founder and legal representative of Associazione Nazione Rom, an organisation that lobbies for the rights of Roma people in Italy, says he doesn't expect much action to follow Salvini's threats.

Non-profit organisation Associazione 21 Luglio estimates there are between 120,000 and 180,000 Roma, Sinti and traveller people in Italy, of whom roughly 16,400 live in 148 formally recognised camps like River Village play

Non-profit organisation Associazione 21 Luglio estimates there are between 120,000 and 180,000 Roma, Sinti and traveller people in Italy, of whom roughly 16,400 live in 148 formally recognised camps like River Village

(AFP)

"I know Matteo Salvini, we've had a number of conversations," Zuinisi says. "I don't think he is going to do anything. It's just talk."

Zuinisi showed AFP a message he sent to Salvini saying that Italian statistics agency Istat had already prepared a dossier on where the various Roma communities live.

"Later that day he changed tack and starting talking about how he wanted to see where funds from Europe have gone. He listened to me."

Zuinisi says that last week his association went to Brussels seeking a European Commission investigation into the use of seven billion euros ($8.1 billion) of structural funds given to Italy to provide housing, jobs, schooling and health care to both Roma communities and homeless people.

"But we didn't get anything in the camps, not even an aspirin," says Zuinisi.

Extreme hostility

Non-profit organisation Associazione 21 Luglio estimates there are between 120,000 and 180,000 Roma, Sinti and traveller people in Italy, of whom roughly 16,400 live in 148 formally recognised camps like River Village.

Marcello Zuinisi, founder of Associazione Nazione Rom which defends the rights of Roma people in Italy, says he doesn't expect much action to follow threats by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to carry out a census of the community play

Marcello Zuinisi, founder of Associazione Nazione Rom which defends the rights of Roma people in Italy, says he doesn't expect much action to follow threats by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to carry out a census of the community

(AFP)

It says around 9,600 live in smaller, informal camps, largely populated by Romanians.

The formal camps are distributed in 87 different towns and cities across the country. Of their residents, 43 percent are Italian citizens, while the rest come from ex-Yugoslav countries -- around 3,000 of whom are stateless.

In Rome there are 17 camps, of which just six, including River Village, are formally recognised.

Despite Roma making up at most 0.3 percent of Italy's population, they are subject to extreme hostility from the general public. The taxi driver that took AFP to River Village advocated taking a flame thrower to the camp.

The people living in Roma camps are often blamed for a variety of petty crimes like pick-pocketing, copper theft and break-ins.

With summer holidays in full swing, youngsters scamper about the Roma camp outside the Italian capital play

With summer holidays in full swing, youngsters scamper about the Roma camp outside the Italian capital

(AFP)

Two of Rome's major organised crime gangs are headed up by two long-settled Sinti families that control drug distribution in certain sections of the city.

In April police arrested 10 people in River Village after they found an illegal rubbish dump and a vehicle stolen from Rome's waste management company.

'You'd feel suicidal'

To gain access to the camp reporters had to pass a police checkpoint at the end of an isolated road that leads towards the Tiber river.

Zuinisi says there are 127 households in the camp, living in camper vans and small prefabricated structures, with about 180 children.

The River Village Roma camp in Italy has no running water, and the water that the camp's inhabitants use is delivered in bottles by a private company play

The River Village Roma camp in Italy has no running water, and the water that the camp's inhabitants use is delivered in bottles by a private company

(AFP)

River Village is, says Zuinisi, probably the best Roma camp in the capital. He says that every child in the camp goes to school -- although with the summer holidays in full swing youngsters charged in between the camper vans.

Others have had much more serious problems with poverty, criminality and sanitation. In September the Castel Romano camp to the south of the city saw cases of scabies among its residents.

However River Village has no running water, and the water that the camp's inhabitants use is delivered in bottles by a private company.

"And thank God they do! can you imagine what it would be like in here with this heat if we weren't sent water?" says Albert Hasimi, an 18-year-old Kosovan who has lived in Italy almost all his life.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini sparked outrage when he promised census of the Roma community and to throw out those without legal status play

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini sparked outrage when he promised census of the Roma community and to throw out those without legal status

(AFP/File)

"I'll do you a deal. I come and live in your house and you come and live here. You'd feel suicidal."

Hasimi says his family fled Kosovo following the 1989-199 war. Because he was born abroad to two foreign parents he has to apply for Italian citizenship now he is legally an adult, which he says he will do next month in the hope of better prospects.

A bigger issue than the conditions in River Village is work. Mehmedi says there is little opportunity for anything other than irregular cash-in-hand labour.

"We get by selling things at the local markets," he says.

Hasimi says it is hard to find work for the simple reason that employers do not want to hire Roma people.

"They ask you where you're from and when you tell them that you're Kosovan and Roma they tell you they won't hire you. It's racism."

Mehmedi adds: "Everyone says that the gypsies rob and steal. But the Camorra (Neapolitan organised crime network)? They think their race is better than ours. It's that simple."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Nations: Nations defend rights council after US pullout United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
In Poland: Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states
Trump: Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President Trump Boycotts and nuclearization: Canada defiant of US President
Viktor Orban: Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups Viktor Orban Hungary adopts law penalising migrant aid groups
Justin Trudeau: Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong' Justin Trudeau Canada PM says US family separations 'wrong'
Donald Trump: US president promises order to end family separations Donald Trump US president promises order to end family separations

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Donald Trump US, South Korea confirm suspending military drills...bullet
6 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
7 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
8 In Spain King's brother-in-law starts jail term for...bullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Yemen Government forces enter Hodeida airportbullet

Related Articles

Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Italy In 'Calais' tension soars over migrant crisis
Matteo Salvini Italy's far-right says Aquarius migrant ship on a 'cruise'
Spain Rejected migrant ship is 'symbol of EU's failure': MSF
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Giovanni Tria Italy economy minister cancels Paris meeting over migrant spat
In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant row
Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected ship
Sebastian Kurz Hardline EU ministers form 'axis of the willing' against illegal migrants

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will continue to help "the world's most vulnerable," but the US is on course this year to accept the lowest number of refugees since 1977
Donald Trump US to resettle fewest refugees since program began
Strikes by French air traffic controllers have already led to flights being cancelled for 750,000 passengers so far this year
In Marseille Airlines to complain to EU over French strikes
Anglophone separatists in Cameroon have killed 81 security forces and more than 100 civilians in their campaign for independence, according to a government report
In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govt
The death toll in Nicaragua has reached 187 since protests against President Daniel Ortega's government began
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead