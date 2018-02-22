Home > News > World >

Court fines Moscow cinema that showed 'Death of Stalin'


In Russia Court fines Moscow cinema that showed 'Death of Stalin'

The film, which depicts the power struggle in the politburo following the death of the Soviet dictator, was to have been released last month but was banned at the last minute following an outcry by conservative figures.

  • Published:
A Russian poster advertising British comedy "The Death of Stalin" which was to have been released in January but was banned at the last minute play

A Russian poster advertising British comedy "The Death of Stalin" which was to have been released in January but was banned at the last minute

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Russian court on Thursday slapped a $1,700 fine on a Moscow cinema which screened British comedy "The Death of Stalin" in defiance of an official ban, prompting a police raid.

The film, which depicts the power struggle in the politburo following the death of the Soviet dictator, was to have been released last month but was banned at the last minute following an outcry by conservative figures.

The judge fined the arthouse Pioneer Cinema 100,000 rubles (1,450 euros) for the administrative violation of screening the film last month without a distribution certificate, Russian agencies reported.

The Russian culture ministry had withdrawn a certificate to distribute the film just days before its planned premiere on January 25, saying officials found it contained "information whose distribution is legally banned in Russia."

Pioneer, which showed "The Death of Stalin" four times, told AFP in a statement that it would appeal the fine.

The Anglo-French film was set for a limited release in cinemas after local distributors gained an 18+ certificate, but controversy following a private screening for officials and directors caused the ministry to backtrack.

A Joseph Stalin impersonator stands in Red Square after police raided a Moscow cinema showing a British comedy satirising the death of the dictator play

A Joseph Stalin impersonator stands in Red Square after police raided a Moscow cinema showing a British comedy satirising the death of the dictator

(AFP/File)

The film was accused of "lampooning the history of our country" and "blackening the memory of our citizens who conquered fascism," according to a letter published on the culture ministry's website.

But Pioneer Cinema went ahead and showed Armando Iannucci's dark comedy despite the ban, with police officers later raiding the venue.

The cinema pulled the rest of the planned screenings, citing "reasons beyond our control" and promised to refund all tickets.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Romeo Brawner: Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military Romeo Brawner Clashes as IS-linked gunmen seek new Philippine base: Military
Donald Trump: US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions
In Marseille: Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris In Marseille Stolen Degas painting found on a bus near Paris
In Colombia: Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign In Colombia Bullfighting under pressure from animal rights campaign
Volkswagen: Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017 Volkswagen Carmaker company net profit more than doubles in 2017
Dalibor Jaukovic: Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness' Dalibor Jaukovic Montenegro suicide bomber sought 'forgiveness'

Recommended Videos

Foreign News: Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget Foreign News Singapore To Pay Bonus To All Citizens After Surplus Budget
Marvel Franchise: The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked Marvel Franchise The Best And Worst Movies In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Ranked
World News: Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter World News Bill Gates to attend the wedding of Aliko Dangote’s daughter



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Renowned US evangelist Bill Graham passes away age 99bullet
2 Terrorism Turkish Parliament warns Ghana of terror threatbullet
3 Meghan Markle 'Racist' white powder letter sent to American actressbullet
4 In Saudi Arabia Government to spend billions on Western-style...bullet
5 2017 Budget Singapore to pay bonus to all citizens after surplus...bullet
6 In India Surgeons remove 'heaviest recorded' brain tumourbullet
7 Pope Francis Nigerian bishop quits after Vatican gives in to...bullet
8 Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition says won't contest...bullet
9 Trump White House denies being weak on Russia, says more...bullet
10 Theresa May Prime Minister to set out Brexit plan...bullet

Related Articles

In Russia Country marks 75 years since Battle of Stalingrad victory
Anatoly Razumov The Russian historian giving Stalin's victims back their identity
Donald Trump President unveils 'Fake News Awards' after drawing rebuke from Republican senator
In Berlin Woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments
Arseny Roginsky Founder of Russia's top rights group dies
In Central Moscow Russians honour Stalin victims, urge release of graves researcher

Top Videos

1 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest Trump’s...bullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

The cheerleaders are surrounded by North Korean security agents, who sternly break off any attempts at engagement by the media or the public
Winter Olympics Warm smiles, cold comfort from N. Korea's 'army of beauties'
A satellite image taken by DigitalGlobe on February 19, 2018 and released by Human Rights Watch on February 23, 2018 allegedly shows ongoing demolition of Rohingya villages in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State
In Myanmar Authorities bulldozed scores of Rohingya villages since November: HRW
New Delhi said it was "deeply dismayed" by the extension of emergency rule in the Maldives
Maldives Country warns India against interfering as ties fray
US President Donald Trump pushed his proposal to arm teachers during a speech to a conservative conference
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'