Home > News > World >

Court throws out appeal judges in far-right Dutch MP's case


Geert Wilders Court throws out appeal judges in far-right Dutch MP's case

An Amsterdam court on Friday ordered that three judges hearing an appeal brought by far-right Dutch MP Geert Wilders must step down, in a victory for the firebrand politician.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dutch MP Geert Wilders hailed the ruling as "Great!" on Twitter, adding the Amsterdam court had "rightly found that the process was unfair and biased" play

Dutch MP Geert Wilders hailed the ruling as "Great!" on Twitter, adding the Amsterdam court had "rightly found that the process was unfair and biased"

(ANP/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Amsterdam court on Friday ordered that three judges hearing an appeal brought by far-right Dutch MP Geert Wilders must step down, in a victory for the firebrand politician.

Three new judges will now have to be appointed to hear the appeal, brought by Wilders against his 2016 conviction for discrimination.

Wilders hailed the ruling as "Great!" on Twitter adding the court had "rightly found that the process was unfair and biased."

The decision by the special court comes a day after Wilders slammed his trial as a "witch-hunt" and clashed with the judges on the opening day of his appeal.

He is appealing after being found guilty of discrimination against Moroccans during a 2014 election rally, when he asked supporters whether they wanted "more or fewer Moroccans in your city and in the Netherlands".

When the crowd shouted back "Fewer! Fewer!" a smiling Wilders answered: "We're going to organise that."

Wilders's lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops had called on Thursday for the appeal to be postponed because prosecutors have refused to probe Democracy party D66 leader Alexander Pechtold for recent comments against Russians.

"I've still yet to meet a Russian who admits his mistakes," Pechtold told the public broadcaster NOS in February reacting to the shock resignation of the foreign minister who lied about meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The comments by Mr Pechtold and Mr Wilders are legally comparable," argued Knoops. "If one of them is prosecuted, the other should be as well."

The appeal judges refused to postpone the case, saying the "decision on whether to prosecute a person or not lies with the prosecution service. It is not the role of the court."

But the Amsterdam court said Friday the appeals judges had not "sufficiently supported" their arguments, and that Wilders was "justified in his fears of bias."

It acknowledged there were certain "parallels" between the comments by Wilders and Pechtold which "cannot be ruled out in advance".

A court spokeswoman said the decision meant the appeals case was now likely to be put back by six months. "They have to have time to read the dossier," spokeswoman Kiki Plugge, told the Dutch news agency ANP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

United Nations: 14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence United Nations 14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence
Venezuela: Country opposition figures end jail protest Venezuela Country opposition figures end jail protest
France: Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons France Country freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey compares Israel's Gaza 'brutality' to Nazi persecution of Jews
In DR Congo: City, worry and anger over Ebola scare In DR Congo City, worry and anger over Ebola scare
In China: Bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report In China Bank sells Trump dinner tickets for $150,000: report

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Royal Wedding Thanks to Markle's dad, Mexican town swept up in frenzybullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 In Gaza FG condemns killing of 58 unarmed Palestinian demonstratorsbullet
6 Trump US president promises N.Korea's Kim can stay in powerbullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royals put finishing...bullet
9 Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president slams world's...bullet
10 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by...bullet

Related Articles

Internet Privacy Dutch appear to have rejected boosted data spying law
MH17 Dutch MP Wilders under fire after Russia visit
Matteo Salvini A rebranded nationalist leading Italy's far-right
Geert Wilders In new gamble, far-right Dutch MP eyes local polls
In Netherlands Dutch far-right protest against govt, Islam
Austria The far-right in Europe
Sebastian Kurz Demos as Austrian far right sworn into new government
In Austria 'Nothing to fear' as far-right party enters government
Politics Twitter users are ripping into Iowa congressman Steve King for tweeting that 'diversity is not an American strength'
In Belgium Right-wing leaders denounce ban on Brussels 'Islam safari'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby
A Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport o
In Cuba Airliner crashes on takeoff from Havana
Russian President Vladimir Putin said ex-spy Sergei Skripal would have "died on the spot" if he had been poisoned with military-grade nerve gas
In Russia Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital
Russia's doping-tainted deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko lost his sports portfolio in a government reshuffle, but other key players retained their posts for President Vladimir Putin's fourth Kremlin term
In Russia 'Stability' rules in Putin's reshuffle, but Mutko loses sports brief