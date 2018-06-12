Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Crackdown in anglophone Cameroon is worsening crisis - Amnesty


In Cameroon Crackdown in anglophone country is worsening crisis - Amnesty

A government crackdown in two regions of Cameroon where English-speaking separatists are campaigning for an independent state has inflamed the crisis, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Govt soldiers patrol in the streets of Buea, in Cameroon's Southwest Region, on April 26, 2018 play

Govt soldiers patrol in the streets of Buea, in Cameroon's Southwest Region, on April 26, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A government crackdown in two regions of Cameroon where English-speaking separatists are campaigning for an independent state has inflamed the crisis, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

In a 37-page report, the human-rights watchdog said it had catalogued "unlawful killings, destruction of private property, arbitrary arrests and torture" committed by the security forces since late 2017.

"Far from resolving the crisis, the clampdown on any form of dissent and the heavy-handed response by the Cameroonian authorities and security forces appear to have empowered and created space for more radical and violent movements to emerge, with a focus on secession and armed struggle," it said.

"The human rights violations committed by the Cameroonian security forces and authorities have also contributed to creating a pervasive climate of fear, which some observers say has led to a growing sense of alienation among communities in the anglophone regions."

The unrest is unfolding in the Northwest and Southwest Regions -- English-speaking regions once governed by colonial Britain that joined French-speaking Cameroon after it gained independence from France in 1960.

Years of resentment at perceived discrimination sparked protests in October and November 2016.

The government responded with a clampdown, and in late 2017, the violence escalated further after radicals declared an independent state -- an entity that has not been recognised internationally -- and launched an armed campaign.

Amnesty said it had conducted interviews with more than 150 victims of, or eyewitnesses to, violence committed by the security forces or separatists.

Among the incidents, it said, was "the complete destruction" of the village of Kwakwa in the Southwest Region in December last year.

It was burned to the ground by the security forces after suspected separatists killed two gendarmes, it said.

In the village of Dadi, at least 23 people, including minors and two men with mental disabilities, were detained for three days last December and were tortured, using sticks, electric shocks, guns or ropes, it said. At least one died after being transferred to Buea central prison, it said.

"As a result of these security operations and the consequent violence, over 150,000 people became internally displaced and more than 20,000 fled to Nigeria where they are living in remote locations, requiring humanitarian support," it said.

The Cameroon authorities characterise the separatists as "terrorists" and accuse them in turn of attacks on police and troops and carrying out abductions and acts of intimidation.

Amnesty, addressing this question, said separatists had killed "at least" 44 members of the security forces, and also targeted ordinary people, including traditional chiefs, whom they suspected to be informants.

At least 42 schools have been attacked, two of which were seriously burned by arson, it said.

According to the International Crisis Group think-tank, at least 120 civilians and 43 security forces have been killed since the end of 2016.

The UN says 160,000 people have been internally displaced and 20,000 sought refuge in neighbouring Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Jim Mattis: Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Tariffs not denting military relations with US allies - US Defense Secretary
Donald Trump: Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult Donald Trump Canada rallies to PM Trudeau after US President's insult
In Argentina: Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
Migrants: Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship Migrants Call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship
In China: Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla
Donald Trump: US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case Donald Trump US President accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
2 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
3 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go...bullet
7 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
8 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars,...bullet
9 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
10 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet

Related Articles

In Cameroon English speakers want terror law repeal and amnesty to end violence
Crime of Solidarity Trio on trial for helping migrants enter France
In Niger Nine killed in suicide attacks
Ivory Coast Country fights stigma with beauty pageant for disabled
In Cameroon 22 killed in clashes in English-speaking region: MP
In Menka 8 bodies found in restive Cameroon
In Nigeria Fear haunts Cameroonians who fled violence
Insurgency UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram
In Cameroon Unrest casts long shadow as country enters election year
Brexit May, Macron meet at UK summit as migrant crisis looms

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Many hope Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un will lead to durable peace on the Korean peninsula
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Handshakes that shook the world
US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack, according to President Donald Trump
Donald Trump US President tweets that his top economic advisor suffered heart attack
The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic has 11,000 troops and 2,000 police in a complement of nearly 13,500 people
Burundian Soldier UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
Ivory Coast supplies two million tonnes of cocoa to the world market annually
Swollen Shoot I.Coast to destroy cocoa trees in fight against virus