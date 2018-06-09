Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo


European Union Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo

As an EU judicial mission prepares to leave Kosovo, the assessments of its decade-long mandate are mixed -- hailed by officials but criticised by the public.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kosovo Albanians show support for jailed ex-Kosovo Liberation Army commander Sylejman Selimi, sentenced for torturing prisoners, and opposition to the EU-backed court that tried former fighters with varying degrees of success play

Kosovo Albanians show support for jailed ex-Kosovo Liberation Army commander Sylejman Selimi, sentenced for torturing prisoners, and opposition to the EU-backed court that tried former fighters with varying degrees of success

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As an EU judicial mission prepares to leave Kosovo, the assessments of its decade-long mandate are mixed -- hailed by officials but criticised by the public.

The EU's rule of law mission (EULEX) that will cease its judicial operations on June 14 was set up in December 2008, 10 months after Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia.

Spending several hundred million euros over the decade, hundreds of judges and police officers served with EULEX, the political bloc's largest civilian mission ever.

They were dealing with some of the most serious crimes committed during and after Kosovo's 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanian guerillas and Serb forces, the fight against corruption and organised crime as well as boosting citizen confidence in the judiciary.

"I have every reason to be dissatisfied with EULEX," said 46-year-old Silvana Marinkovic, an ethnic Serb.

Her husband Goran was abducted in the aftermath of the war and his fate, like those of about 1,600 other people, still remains unknown.

"They did not even try to solve my problem," she told AFP.

'Visible legacy'

Alexandra Papadopoulou, a Greek diplomat tasked with winding up EULEX's mandate, defended what she described as a "visible legacy in Kosovo with many achievements that are evident".

European judges delivered over 648 verdicts, including for corruption, organised crime, money laundering, war crimes and human trafficking, she said.

The authorities share her assessment of EULEX's achievements.

"It has been a worthy decade for Kosovo," President Hashim Thaci said. "Kosovo institutions have benefited greatly from cooperation with EULEX."

Even so, Kosovo is ranked only 85th out of 180 countries on Transparency International's corruption perception index, above Albania and below Serbia, albeit up from 110 in 2014.

In its latest report the European Commission said "corruption is widespread and remains an issue of concern" for the country of 1.8 million people.

The Zeri newspaper referred sarcastically to EULEX's initial pledge to tackle "big fish", saying the mission eventually remained a "mission of small fishes".

Of three key ethnic Albanian rebel leaders who were put on trial, Sami Lushtaku and Fatmir Limaj were acquitted of war crimes charges, while Sylejman Selimi was sentenced to eight years in jail for torturing prisoners.

Among unsolved cases is the assassination of prominent journalist Xhemail Mustafa, who was shot dead at his home in 2000.

French gendarmes from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), on duty in the ethnically divided city of Kosovska Mitrovica during 2014 parliamentary elections play

French gendarmes from the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), on duty in the ethnically divided city of Kosovska Mitrovica during 2014 parliamentary elections

(AFP/File)

In his columns, the former advisor to late president Ibrahim Rugova had denounced violence committed by Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrillas against opponents.

For his daughter Beriane Mustafa, EULEX is "completely a failed mission".

"It is not clear to me how it is possible that an EU mission with all those resources has failed to solve any of these murders," Mustafa, 36, told AFP, referring to a series of post-war political assassinations.

No wartime rape punished

Kosovo's war claimed 13,000 lives.

But EULEX eventually solved only 25 war crimes cases, according to the Humanitarian Law Centre rights watchdog.

"Despite systematic rape numbering thousands of victims committed by the Serbian security forces, there was no one single case solved and perpetrator punished," it said in a statement to AFP.

"EULEX is a failure... a very good idea, but it was very badly implemented," said Andrea Capussela.

Capussela, a former top official of the International Civilian Office (ICO), an international body charged with helping Kosovo function in its first independence years, wrote a book on the issue -- "State-building in Kosovo: Democracy, Corruption and the EU in the Balkans."

"All available indicators suggest that over the 10 years of EULEX mandate the rule of law has not strengthened in Kosovo but even seems to have weakened."

He blamed "managerial incompetence and opportunism, and a political preference for not upsetting the status quo".

Although they have not been proven, several corruption allegations targeting EULEX judges did not improve the mission's image among local population.

"It would have been better if Europe had invested this enormous amount money in the creation of jobs," said Jonuz Muftiu, a retired lawyer.

However, Papadopoulou argued that her mission was "never to solve with a magic wand all Kosovo problems on the rule of law in just a few years".

Ariana Qosja, a researcher at local think-tank KIPRED, said shee was pessimistic about the outcome of unfinished EULEX investigations now being transferred to the local judiciary.

In Kosovo, she said, the "judiciary continues to be under political directives".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ahmed Saleh: Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
Donald Trump: US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
In Peru: Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site
In Nigeria: Banned weapons stoke deadly violence In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence
In Canada: The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally In Canada The G7/G8: where the big powers meet informally
United Nations: Emergency General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday United Nations Emergency General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
4 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
5 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th...bullet
8 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious...bullet
9 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
10 Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war...bullet

Related Articles

Politics France's Macron is rapidly turning on Trump amid the escalating trade battle, threatening the first bromance of Trump's presidency
Bosnia EU gives funds to cope with migrant influx
Politics These Conservative rebels believe support for a Norway-style soft Brexit is at a tipping point
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
Emmanuel Macron French president Trudeau meet ahead of G7 summit rattled by trade row
Politics French President Macron on 'terrible' call with Trump: Don't worry how the sausage is made
European Union Top court rules same-sex partners have residence rights
World Mueller accuses Paul Manafort of attempted witness tampering
In Italy Populists face vote of confidence in parliament

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

Nicknamed the "Sao Paulo Swallow" for her ability to dominate the net, Bueno was a teen prodigy despite having no formal coaching, according to the International Hall of Fame, which she entered in 1978
Maria Bueno Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies
Vuong Hong Nhat has been making the trophy replicas since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa
In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fast
Dennis Rodman has made five trips to Pyongyang since Kim Jong Un took power and once called him his "friend for life"
Dennis Rodman US basketball star flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary
Naruhito Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary