Home > News > World >

Crowds gather for Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil


In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigil

Crowds assembled in Hong Kong on Monday in memory of the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown but young activists are increasingly questioning the annual vigil's relevance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has seen tens of thousands gather at the candlelit vigil in Victoria Park since 1990 play

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has seen tens of thousands gather at the candlelit vigil in Victoria Park since 1990

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Crowds assembled in Hong Kong on Monday in memory of the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown but young activists are increasingly questioning the annual vigil's relevance.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has seen tens of thousands gather at the candlelit vigil in Victoria Park since 1990, while any mention of Beijing's brutal crackdown on students calling for democracy on June 4, 1989, remains strictly censored in the mainland.

Those who streamed in to the park Monday held candles aloft and shouted "End one-party dictatorship!" as well as calling for the release of activists jailed in China.

Organised by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, a group of veteran campaigners, the vigil has always had the democratisation of China as its central message.

However, since mass student-led Umbrella Movement rallies failed to win political reform for Hong Kong in 2014, more young activists and students have turned to "localism", which focuses on local identity and autonomy and tends to reject any associations with China.

Some pro-independence activists call for a complete split from the mainland.

Police and organizer estimates for the turnout at Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil play

Police and organizer estimates for the turnout at Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil

(AFP)

As a result, student unions in Hong Kong have boycotted the Tiananmen vigil for the past three years.

"China's progress for democracy is really slow, and rather hopeless. If (the democracy movements of China and Hong Kong) are interlinked, wouldn't that in turn negate Hong Kong's progress?" the president of the University of Hong Kong's student union, Wong Ching-fung, told local media last week.

A public opinion poll by the University of Hong Kong found that the proportion of people who think Hong Kongers have "a responsibility to instigate the development of democracy in China" has dropped from 58 percent to 56 percent this year.

The proportion of those who believe Hong Kongers do not have a responsibility to do so has climbed steadily since 2014 to 31 percent this year.

Spirit alive

Although major crowds still turn up to the park -- organisers put the figure at 115,000 Monday, slightly up on last year -- small alternative events are popping up around the city and numbers are lower than in the past.

However, those who attended said they still felt a duty to pay tribute to the demonstrators who had died when Chinese authorities sent in tanks to crush a peaceful seven-week sit-in to demand democratic reforms.

Hundreds -- by some estimates more than a thousand -- were killed.

Leading Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong, 21, said people should care about what happens in China because "China has been continuously suppressing Hong Kong".

"June 4 is the best example to let the international community know the Chinese communist regime's inhumane, brutal nature," Wong told AFP.

Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil has always had the democratisation of China as its central message play

Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil has always had the democratisation of China as its central message

(AFP)

Office worker Vincent Chow, 25, said he felt the Hong Kong government no longer listened to citizens' voices and wanted to make sure his was heard.

"Young people now might feel too removed from the democracy movement and fight for freedom, so I hope to keep this spirit alive," he told AFP.

Retiree Sammy Au, 71, added he did not feel the vigil was about democratising China but was a tribute to the "selfless" acts of the students who died.

"If I were the last person remaining, I would still come out," he told AFP.

The vigil came as two pro-independence former lawmakers were given four-week jail sentences Monday for participating in a fracas in the legislature in 2016.

A number of activists have been prosecuted on protest-related charges since the 2014 rallies as concerns grow that Hong Kong's freedoms are under threat from Beijing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In New Zealand: Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
In Seoul: North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
Accidental Dicsharge: FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
In Hong Kong: Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos
In Guatemala: Volcano eruption kills 25 In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25
In Paris: Police evacuate two more migrant camps In Paris Police evacuate two more migrant camps

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours listbullet
2 Quim Torra New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn inbullet
3 In Afghanistan Nearly half of children out of school: UNbullet
4 Recep Tayyip Erdogan President says Uber 'finished' in Turkeybullet
5 In Poland US Army launches war games on NATO's eastern flankbullet
6 Angela Merkel German chancellor offers Macron concessions on...bullet
7 Trump US president suggests Mueller is behind Russia probe leaksbullet
8 Giuseppe Conte Italy's new PM begins workbullet
9 India Pakistan clash on Kashmir border ends brief trucebullet
10 In Japan 'Pregnancy rotas' add to working women's woesbullet

Related Articles

Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos
In Paris Police evacuate two more migrant camps
In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25
In Hong Kong Independence duo given jail term for parliament chaos
Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Jordanian security forces scuffle with protesters calling for the resignation of the prime minister in Amman late on June 3, 2018 as demonstrations grip Jordan over price hikes and a draft income tax law
Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos
Societe Generale said last month it had set aside one billion euros ($1.2 billion) to settle both the Libor and Libya disputes
In Libya SocGen reaches deals to end probes on rates
Kabul's police chief Dawood Amin said at least four people had been killed and one wounded in the blast
In Kabul At least four dead in suicide blast near clerics' gathering
The public probe is set to examine five newly published expert reports detailing how the inferno started, why it spread so quickly and the effectiveness of the fire protection measures in the building
In London Probe into tower fire starts examining cause