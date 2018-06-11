Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery


Cuba Cuba says cause of US diplomats' illness still a mystery

Cuban authorities on Sunday said they remained baffled by a mystery ailment that has afflicted numerous US diplomats on the island, with the latest case reported last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More than 20 US officials posted in Havana have suffered injuries consistent with brain injury, which the US State Department has said could have been the result of a "health attack," from an unidentified secret weapon, possibly an acoustic or microwave device play

More than 20 US officials posted in Havana have suffered injuries consistent with brain injury, which the US State Department has said could have been the result of a "health attack," from an unidentified secret weapon, possibly an acoustic or microwave device

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cuban authorities on Sunday said they remained baffled by a mystery ailment that has afflicted numerous US diplomats on the island, with the latest case reported last month.

More than 20 US officials posted in Havana have suffered injuries consistent with brain injury, which the US State Department has said could have been the result of a "health attack," from an unidentified secret weapon, possibly an acoustic or microwave device.

The bulk of cases took place between the end of 2016 and the summer of 2017, with symptoms including hearing loss, cognitive impairment, vertigo, insomnia or vision problems.

Holding Cuba responsible for either carrying out the attacks or failing to protect its officials, the US recalled more than half of its diplomats and expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from Washington, sparking a major diplomatic downturn following the revival of ties in 2015.

"After more than a year of investigation led by specialized agencies and Cuban and US experts, we can confirm that we have no credible hypothesis or scientific explanation that justifies the retaliatory US measures," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Cuba reaffirmed its desire to "cooperate with the US authorities to clarify the situation."

It added that Havana had taken note of the most recent case, reported by the US embassy on May 29, about an employee who was said to have fallen ill as a result of "undefined sounds" at his place of residence.

The US embassy in Beijing on Friday issued a health alert for its citizens after government employees were evacuated, the second alert in two weeks, sparking fear the case may be linked to events in Cuba.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has set up a task force to oversee the response to the mystery ailments in both countries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Angela Merkel: German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration reform, cautious on eurozone
In Mexico: Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west In Mexico Hurricane Bud forms in Pacific west
Antonio Guterres: UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes Antonio Guterres UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for investigation of Syria strikes
In Peru: 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe In Peru 3 ex-presidents of Peru in Odebrecht payoffs probe
In DR Congo: WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon In DR Congo WHO predicts Ebola outbreak could end soon
Vladimir Putin: Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready Vladimir Putin Russian president says ready to meet Trump 'as soon as' Washington is ready

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
2 In United States Blockbuster antitrust trial impact to go beyond AT&T,...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
5 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
6 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry tollbullet
9 In Singapore Find the leader: Kim's cat-and-mouse journeybullet
10 In Germany Suspect 'confesses' to murder after Iraq arrestbullet

Related Articles

In China US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases
Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
In Cuba 7 killed in storm Alberto flooding
Guantanamo Lithuania, Romania complicit in secret CIA prisons: European court
In Cuba Air crash toll rises to 112
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms ahead of hurricane season
In Cuba Citizens vote begins end of Castro era
FARC People's Army withdrawing from Colombian presidential race
Raul Castro President receives US lawmakers on visit to Cuba

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Photo released on Twitter by the German government and its photographer Jesco Denzel shows US President Donald Trump (R) talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in Canada
Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkel
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted Ankara would "have to do something" in response after Austria moved to close mosques and expel Turkish-funded imams, slamming the decision as anti-Islamic
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president denounces Austrian decision to close mosques
Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov has been on hunger strike since May 14
Vladimir Putin Russian president says 'premature' to divulge detail of Ukraine prisoner swap
(Front row L-R) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Argentinean President Mauricio Macri, (back row L-R), Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and British Prime Minister Theresa May in a family photo of the G7 Outreach during the G7 summit in Canada
France G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation