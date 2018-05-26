Home > News > World >

Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing Oman, killing 2


In Oman Cyclone Mekunu subsides after lashing, killing 2

Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, a day after lashing the southern coast of Oman and killing at least two people, authorities said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
An image grab from AFPTV shows people wading to evacuate a flooded area during a cyclone on the Yemeni island of Socotra on May 25, 2018 play

An image grab from AFPTV shows people wading to evacuate a flooded area during a cyclone on the Yemeni island of Socotra on May 25, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cyclone Mekunu was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, a day after lashing the southern coast of Oman and killing at least two people, authorities said.

The storm had intensified to a category two cyclone as it hit Oman's Dhofar and Al-Wusta provinces on the Arabian Sea on Friday, battering the coast with torrential rains, strong winds and massive waves.

The national civil defence committee said on Saturday the cyclone had subsided to a tropical storm but was still pummelling the country with heavy rain and winds at some 90 kilometres (56 miles) an hour.

Oman's directorate general of meteorology said the cyclone had gone inland and was heading northwest into Saudi Arabia, but that heavy rains would likely continue into Sunday.

Oman police reported that a man died after floods swept him away with his car near Salalah, a day after a 12-year old girl died when a gust of wind smashed her into a wall.

Three wounded Asians were rescued and civil defence teams said they had saved hundreds of people including 260 foreign sailors trapped at sea.

Five Yemenis and two Indian sailors were confirmed dead when Mekunu hit Yemen's Socotra island on Thursday, causing heavy damage, Yemen's fisheries minister Fahad Kafin said.

Rescue teams on Friday found alive four Indian sailors who had been declared missing. The search is ongoing for eight Indian sailors who went missing when the cyclone hit Socotra's port.

In Salalah, rains had almost stopped on Saturday, an AFP photographer said, but many streets were still under water and nearby valleys were flooded.

Material damage was mostly limited to agriculture, with many farms swept by winds at up to 170 kilometres (105 miles), he added.

Mekunu is now heading towards southern Saudi Arabia and is expected to hit parts of the Empty Quarter, one of the world's most arid deserts, late Saturday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Canada: Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant In Canada Update: 15 hurt in blast at Indian restaurant
In France: Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China In France Police arrests 2 spies for passing secrets to China
In Brazil: Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike In Brazil Sao Paulo declares state of emergency over truckers' strike
Keiko Fujimori: Peru's powerful siblings head for a split Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Vladimir Putin: President warns trade war risks global economic crisis Vladimir Putin President warns trade war risks global economic crisis
French: British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping French British air chiefs say Western dominance slipping

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex crimes by NY...bullet
4 Mariano Rajoy Spanish PM cancels Champions League final tripbullet
5 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Chelsea Manning American politician says mass surveillance...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY...bullet
9 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for...bullet
10 In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, firebullet

Related Articles

Socotra Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, seven missing
In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadership
Iran Gulf braces for fallout after US exit from deal
Football Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw
Politics 12 galamseyers arrested across Ghana in one day
Lifestyle What it's like to fly first class on Oman Air
Tech Avicii took his own life by cutting himself, according to a graphic report by TMZ
Tech Avicii's family has implied his death was a suicide, saying 'he could not go on any longer'

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, in a major drop compared to last year
In Mediterranean Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in two days
The United States and China have reached a deal to lift sanctions on embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, The New York Times reported
The White House US has deal to lift sanctions on China's ZTE
Spanish movie director Carla Simon poses during a photo-call for the Cabourg Romantic Film Festival in Cabourg, northwestern France, on June 17, 2017.
AIDS Filmmaker, orphan Carla Simon on Spain's 'lost generation'
Fans who have made it to Kiev after often arduous journeys will be hoping for an unforgettable occasion
Champions League Final Liverpool hoping experience not everything in final against Real