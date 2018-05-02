Home > News > World >

Cyprus, Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister


Cyprus Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister

Cyprus and Israel will seek arbitration if no settlement can be reached between companies claiming rights to a shared gas field, the island's Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis said Wednesday.

  • Published:
A Noble platform explores for gas in Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone in a photo taken on November 21, 2011 and released by the Cypriot Press and Information Office play

A Noble platform explores for gas in Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone in a photo taken on November 21, 2011 and released by the Cypriot Press and Information Office

(PIO/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cyprus and Israel will seek arbitration if no settlement can be reached between companies claiming rights to a shared gas field, the island's Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis said Wednesday.

The Aphrodite field is mostly on the Cypriot side of the maritime border, but some of it lies within Israel's economic zone.

The two countries are at odds over how much gas is likely to be on the Israeli side, Lakkotrypis said.

"We have recently agreed to ask companies first to try to reach a settlement between them as regards the quantities that may be in the Israeli area," he said.

"If this is not possible then we will go to arbitration."

US firm Noble Energy in 2011 made the first gas find in the Aphrodite field (Block 12), which is estimated to contain around 127.4 billion cubic metres (4.54 trillion cubic feet) of gas.

Lakkotrypis said talks were underway in good faith to determine how far the field extends into the area under Israeli jurisdiction.

He said energy firms Noble Energy, Shell and Delek would discuss the issue with Israel Opportunity Energy Resources.

If they cannot agree, they will refer the question to experts, he said.

Energy will be on the agenda when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia next week, along with Greek premier Alexis Tsipras.

Israel and Cyprus signed a deal on the border between their exclusive economic zones in 2010, but they did not reach an agreement on how to deal with their shared gas fields.

Cyprus is in advanced talks with Cairo with a view to exporting natural gas from the Aphrodite field to Egypt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
Turkey: Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade
In Libya: IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12 In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
Basque: Key dates in history of group ETA Basque Key dates in history of group ETA
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls
Mike Pompeo: New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay' Mike Pompeo New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay'

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
5 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
6 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
7 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet

Related Articles

Politics We read all 67 pages of Mueller's latest court filings on Paul Manafort — here are the main takeaways
Football French football 'colossus' Henri Michel dies
Politics Mueller: Paul Manafort may have been the Trump campaign's 'back channel' to Russia
Politics The 27 countries in the world with the most freedom
In Cyprus Rival leaders fail to revive reunification talks
Finance RANKED: The 18 cheapest beach holiday destinations in Europe
Syria From 'chemical attack' to retaliatory strikes - a chronology
Politics A look at the region's firepower shows who would win if the US and allies fought Russia and Syria today
Politics All you need to know about Theresa May's plan to join Trump in attacking Syria
World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
8 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
9 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
10 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria
In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggers
The Nobel Literature Prize has been reserved on seven occasions since it was first awarded in 1901: in 1914, 1918, 1935, 1940, 1941, 1942 and 1943
In Sweden 2018 Nobel Literature Prize's fate to be announced Friday
Chhota Rajan ordered the killing of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011 because he was unhappy about negative articles, prosecutors said
In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for journalist murder
President Iohannis said he found the government's proposed judicial reforms package did not conform either to Romania's consitution or to EU standards
Klaus Iohannis Romanian president refuses to approve controversial judicial reforms