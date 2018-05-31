Home > News > World >

Czech mogul to be named PM for second time on June 6


Andrej Babis Czech mogul to be named PM for second time on June 6

Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis said Thursday he would be named premier for the second time on June 6, eyeing a minority government with informal communist backing to guarantee a parliamentary majority.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Czech Republic's populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who is heading a caretaker cabinet, says he will be once again named prime minister on June 6 play

Czech Republic's populist billionaire Andrej Babis, who is heading a caretaker cabinet, says he will be once again named prime minister on June 6

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis said Thursday he would be named premier for the second time on June 6, eyeing a minority government with informal communist backing to guarantee a parliamentary majority.

"Mr President told me he would appoint me as prime minister on June 6," Babis told reporters after meeting pro-Russian President Milos Zeman, his political ally.

Babis's ANO movement won 78 seats in the 200-member parliament in October's general election after campaigning on an anti-corruption ticket.

But Babis has so far failed to form a coalition with potential partners shunning him due to the criminal charges he faces for alleged EU subsidy fraud

He is now seeking a coalition with the leftwing Social Democrats (CSSD), which has 15 seats, with the party faithful expected to vote on the deal in a referendum whose results will be announced on June 15.

The new coalition would still need the parliamentary backing of the Communists whose 15 seats would earn them a role in government, albeit an informal one, for the first time since the collapse of the Communist regime in the former Czechoslovakia in 1989.

Babis's first attempt at forming a cabinet ended in January when his minority government of ANO members and unaffiliated experts failed to win a parliamentary confidence vote.

This minority cabinet has been allowed to govern as a caretaker administration until a new team is named, with Zeman promising to give Babis a second chance.

Police have charged Babis -- a food, chemicals and media tycoon and the second wealthiest Czech -- with alleged EU subsidy fraud to the tune of two million euros ($2.4 million).

The Slovak-born entrepreneur has also been dogged by allegations he once served as a Communist secret police agent. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Trump: EU ripostes as president kicks off transatlantic trade war Trump EU ripostes as president kicks off transatlantic trade war
Pope Francis: Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on sex abuse Pope Francis Pontiff to Chileans: 'We did not react in time' on sex abuse
Trump: President pardons conservative author, Martha Stewart could be next Trump President pardons conservative author, Martha Stewart could be next
Arkady Babchenko: Anti-Kremlin journalist smeared in pig's blood to fool the world Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist smeared in pig's blood to fool the world
Oxford: University unveils UK's first major Tolkien exhibition in decades Oxford University unveils UK's first major Tolkien exhibition in decades
Emmanuel Macron: French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision Emmanuel Macron French president calls US tariffs an 'illegal' decision

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Arkady Babchenko Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine...bullet
3 In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this yearbullet
4 In Ivory Coast Cotton harvest surgesbullet
5 Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Totalbullet
6 In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrestbullet
7 Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downingbullet
8 Smoking A rundown on lighting upbullet
9 In Mexico Journalist found dead in 'pool of blood' at homebullet
10 Anniesa Hasibua Leading Muslim fashion designer jailed...bullet

Related Articles

Andrej Babis Czech mogul's party okays coalition backed by Communists
Andrej Babis Czech president asks PM to seek Communist, far-right support
In Russia EU nations mull expelling diplomats after spy attack
In Prague Thousands rally for media freedom
Saleh Muslim Czech court releases Syrian Kurdish leader, says lawyer
Andrej Babis Court rejects Czech PM's defamation lawsuit over communist past
Valentine's Day Couples make deposit in 'Love Bank'
In Czech Republic Latest EU member to grant paternity leave

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Japan's four-month expedition in the Antarctic ended in March after the fleet killed 333 minke whales, according to a report submitted by Japanese authorities to the International Whaling Commission last month
In Japan Whale hunt killed 122 pregnant minkes
Swiss student Bastien Stauffer, 26, and Theo Buckmaster, a 23-year-old Swiss-Belgian, leave court in Gap in the French Alpes where they are on trial with an Italian student for helping migrants cross the border
In France Foreign activists on trial for helping migrants enter country
The wines to be auctioned off next month include Cros-Parantoux Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, which ranks among the world's priciest drops
In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
Turkey and Russia have been on opposing sides of the civil war in Syria since the conflict broke out in 2011, with Moscow the key backer of President Bashar al-Assad and Turkey pressing for his ouster.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish president hosts Putin's Syria envoy as cooperation tightens