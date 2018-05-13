Home > News > World >

Deadly Indonesia church suicide bombings committed by one family


In Indonesia Deadly church suicide bombings committed by one family

A family of six including two young daughters staged suicide bombings at three Indonesian churches during Sunday services, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens in attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indonesia has been on high alert over attacks by militants play

Indonesia has been on high alert over attacks by militants

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A family of six including two young daughters staged suicide bombings at three Indonesian churches during Sunday services, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens in attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

The bombings at three churches in Surabaya were Indonesia's deadliest for years, as the world's biggest Muslim-majority country grapples with homegrown militancy and rising intolerance towards religious minorities.

The bombers -- a mother and father, two daughters aged nine and 12, and two sons aged 16 and 18 -- were linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) which supports IS, said national police chief Tito Karnavian.

Local media reorts say they may have returned from Syria, where hundreds of Indonesians have flocked in recent years to fight alongside IS in its bid to carve out a caliphate ruled by strict Islamic law.

The mother, identified as Puji Kuswati, and her two daughters were wearing niqab face veils and had bombs strapped to their waists as they entered the grounds of the Kristen Indonesia Diponegoro Church and blew themselves up, Karnavian said.

Police and soldiers examine a site following attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church play

Police and soldiers examine a site following attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church

(AFP)

The father, JAD cell leader Dita Priyanto, drove a bomb-laden car into the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church while his sons rode motorcycles into Santa Maria church, where they detonated explosives they were carrying, Karnavian said.

"All were suicide attacks but the types of bombs are different," he said.

Coordinated attacks

The group, led by jailed radical Aman Abdurrahman, has been linked to several deadly incidents, including a 2016 gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta that left four attackers and four civilians dead.

That was the first assault claimed by IS in Southeast Asia.

Police on Sunday said four suspected JAD members were killed in a shootout during raids linked to a deadly prison riot this week.

Five members of Indonesia's elite anti-terrorism squad and a prisoner were killed in clashes that saw Islamist inmates take a guard hostage at a high-security jail on the outskirts of Jakarta. IS claimed responsibility.

Karnavian said Sunday's attacks may have been revenge for the arrest of some of JAD's leaders and for the prison crisis which eventually saw the surrender of the radical inmates.

"The incident angered them... and there were instructions from IS in Syria, so they waited for a moment to take revenge," he added.

The Pope offered support over "the severe attack against places of worship", while President Joko Widodo called for Indonesians to "unite against terrorism".

"The state will not tolerate this act of cowardice," he told reporters in Surabaya.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera confirmed the deaths of 13 people with about 40 injured in the coordinated attacks at around 7:30 am (0030 GMT).

Images showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and plumes of thick black smoke as a body lay outside the gate of Santa Maria Catholic church, with motorcycles toppled over amid the mangled debris.

In addition to the suicide blast police experts defused two unexploded bombs at the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church.

The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said play

The deadly blasts all occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said

(AFP)

Nearly 90 percent of Indonesia's 260 million people are Muslim, but there are significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists.

Concerns about sectarian intolerance have been on the rise, with churches targeted in the past.

Police shot and wounded an IS-inspired radical who attacked a church congregation outside Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta with a sword during a Sunday mass in February. Four people were injured.

In 2000 bombs disguised as Christmas gifts delivered to churches and clergymen killed 19 people on Christmas Eve and injured scores more across the country.

Coordinated attacks

The archipelago nation of some 17,000 islands has long struggled with Islamic militancy, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people -- mostly foreign tourists -- in the country's worst-ever terror attack.

Sunday's bombings had the highest death toll since nine people were killed in 2009 attacks on two luxury hotels in Jakarta.

Security forces have arrested hundreds of militants during a sustained crackdown in recent years that smashed some networks, and most recent attacks have been low-level and targeted domestic security forces.

But the coordinated nature of Sunday's bombings suggested a higher level of planning, analysts said.

Police with dogs examine a site following attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church play

Police with dogs examine a site following attacks outside the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church

(AFP)

"Recent (previous) attacks have been far less 'professional'," Sidney Jones, an expert on Southeast Asian terrorism and director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Indonesia: Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police In Indonesia Church attacks kill at least two, 13 injured: police
In Sierra Leone: 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration In Sierra Leone 1 killed, 20 injured in stampede at presidential inauguration
In Libya: More than 70 rescued off coast In Libya More than 70 rescued off coast
In Australia: Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father In Australia Grandfather planned family murder-suicide: father
In Afghan: At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages In Afghan At least nine dead as bomb, gun battle rages
Gaza: Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests Gaza Hamas leader heads to Cairo ahead of protests

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
2 In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 In Belgium Saudi-financed mosques teach hatred of Jews, gays: reportbullet
5 In Damascus Syria fight against IS stalls, dozens dead: monitorbullet
6 In South Africa Imam dead in mosque attack, 2 others injuredbullet
7 East Timor Country votes after tense campaignbullet
8 In Australia Shooting victims 3 generations of same...bullet
9 In China Didi suspends car-pool service after passenger...bullet
10 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in...bullet

Related Articles

In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for journalist murder
Strategy 10 things expats wish they had known before they left their homes behind
Opinion A transgender paradox, and platform, in the Philippines
Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thaw
Politics These are the most powerful militaries in Asia
New York Times Behind a Roadside Hit in Malaysia, Israeli-Palestinian Intrigue
In Australia Boy, 12, runs away to Bali using family credit card
Tech Soak in the beauty and fragility of our dynamic planet with these stunning photos
In Asia Surge in anonymous Twitter accounts sparks bot fears
Opinion Where countries are tinderboxes and Facebook is a match

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

Actress Behnaz Jafari (R) cries next to Iranian actress Marziyeh Rezaei at the Cannes premiere of "Three Faces" by barred Iran's Jafari Panahi
In Iran Barred director gets standing Cannes ovation
A general view of the Iranian parliament building in Tehran on June 8, 2017, one day after an attack on the complex
Iran Government sentences eight alleged IS members to death
South African photojournalist Sam Nzima points to his photo illustrating the brutality of the apartheid regime, showing Hector Pieterson carried by a fellow schoolboy after police gunned him down in Soweto in 1976
In South Africa Lensman who took iconic Soweto uprising photo dies
Official turnout on Saturday was 44.5 percent -- the lowest in any national poll since the US-led invasion
Iraq Country counts votes as record abstentions hit first post-IS poll