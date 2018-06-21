Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18


In Venezuela Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18

Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday revised to 18 the death toll following a stampede at a crowded Caracas club over the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Relatives of the victims of the night club "Los Cotorros" wait outside the morgue in Caracas on June 16, 2018 play

Relatives of the victims of the night club "Los Cotorros" wait outside the morgue in Caracas on June 16, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday revised to 18 the death toll following a stampede at a crowded Caracas club over the weekend.

The deaths occurred after a brawl broke out during a middle school graduation party and someone detonated the tear gas, sending more than 500 people rushing for the exits, said Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol.

"The tear gas canister did not cause the death of these 18 people," he told journalists. "It was the stampeded of 500 people in the place who did not have sufficient evacuation routes.

On Saturday, Reverol had said eight minors were killed in the incident.

On Wednesday he said eight people had been detained in connection to the case, including an adolescent who "confessed" to having set off the tear gas.

There have been several incidents with tear gas over the past year in Venezuela, but with no victims.

The country is grappling with a severe economic crisis and pressure for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, amid a collapse in the price of oil, leading to chronic food and medicine shortages.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Eurozone: Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
United Nations: Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises United Nations Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises
Andrej Kiska: Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands Andrej Kiska Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands
In Los Angeles: Latino community terrorized by family separations In Los Angeles Latino community terrorized by family separations
Trump: Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics
In Antarctica: Researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge In Antarctica Researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
6 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
7 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
8 Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US...bullet
9 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian...bullet
10 In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govtbullet

Related Articles

European Union Leaders to hold crisis talks on migration
Theresa May UK PM calls US images of migrant children 'deeply disturbing'
Robert Mugabe Forme president in Singapore for health check
European Union Several leaders to hold migration mini-summit in Brussels Sunday
Saudi Arabia Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout
Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet
United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across Algeria for the start of high school diploma exams in an effort to keep students from cheating
Algeria Country goes offline to stop students cheating
Activists want to ensure there is not the slightest risk of foul play swinging the results of Sunday's elections
In Istanbul Turks mobilise to ensure fair play in tight poll
A former groundskeeper who contracted terminal cancer after years of working with Roundup, a popular herbicide which Monsanto claims to be safe, is suing the chemical giant
In United States Monsanto faces first trial over Roundup cancer link
The controversial bill cutting pensions for military veterans prompted brawls both inside and outside parliament
In Taiwan Parliament passes controversial bill cutting veterans' pensions