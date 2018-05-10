Home > News > World >

Detained Russian director gets standing ovation at Cannes


In Russia Detained director gets standing ovation at Cannes

A new film by the enfant terrible of Russian theatre -- who is under house arrest in Moscow -- received a standing ovation and rave reviews Thursday after it was shown at the Cannes film festival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux holds a cardboard bearing the name of Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov ahead of the screening of his film "Leto (Summer)". He is under house arrest in Moscow and barred from attending the film festival. play

The General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux holds a cardboard bearing the name of Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov ahead of the screening of his film "Leto (Summer)". He is under house arrest in Moscow and barred from attending the film festival.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new film by the enfant terrible of Russian theatre -- who is under house arrest in Moscow -- received a standing ovation and rave reviews Thursday after it was shown at the Cannes film festival.

The cast of Kirill Serebrennikov's "Leto", a biopic of the Soviet-Korean rock legend Viktor Tsoi, were cheered as the movie premiered at the world's top film festival.

Influential US critic David Ehrlich of the IndieWire website called it "a sort of '24 Hour Party People' for the early 1980s Leningrad underground rock scene".

"Exuberant, shapeless, gorgeous long-takes galore, a 'psycho killer' singalong, the end of an era. I dug it," he tweeted of the movie, which features music by Lou Reed, David Bowie and Blondie and animated sequences woven into the black-and-white film.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux had earlier held up a white placard with Serebrennikov's name as the cast climbed the steps of the red carpet to the cinema.

Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum wears a pin with the image of director Kirill Serebrennikov as she arrives for the screening of "Leto" in Cannes play

Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum wears a pin with the image of director Kirill Serebrennikov as she arrives for the screening of "Leto" in Cannes

(AFP)

A seat was left symbolically empty inside for the filmmaker, who has been under house arrest on embezzlement charges since last August.

He has dismissed the charges as "absurd" and his supporters see them as political.

At a packed press conference Thursday, producer Ilya Stewart blasted Serebrennikov's arrest while the film was still being made as "ridiculous", but thanked the festival and movie critics for their full-throated support.

"It's bittersweet obviously because... Kirill being free would be much better than all of this but there's been huge support from the West," he said.

"There's also been huge support from Russia, it's important to note, a big cluster of liberally minded people are as outraged by the situation, and it's a national discussion (now) in Russia."

Serebrennikov's detention has sent shockwaves through the Russian arts world.

The 48-year-old has revolutionised Moscow's theatre scene with radical stagings of new plays and by reinventing classics.

He has also won prizes at the Cannes and Rome film festivals, while his 2012 film "Betrayal" was nominated for the prestigious Golden Lion at Venice.

Putin: 'I can't help'

Although he has never openly criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serebrennikov has attacked the growing pressure being put on artists in Russia to conform.

"Leto", which means summer, is in the running for Cannes' top prize, the Palme d'Or.

It tells the story of Tsoi, whose songs are seen in Russia as anthems of the late 1980s Perestroika era.

Stewart, the producer, said the movie was a clear commentary on freedom of expression in today's Russia.

"Anything Kirill does in his work whether it's ballet, theatre or any of his films, regardless of it being a period film or not, is about today," he said, adding that the film was set for a June release in Russia.

The actor who plays Tsoi, German-born Korean Teo Yoo, said he hoped the cry for freedom by the film's youthful rockers -- who dodge official repression to live out their dreams -- would echo around the world.

"I hope young get inspired by the film and that no form of oppression (will) hold them back to be creative," he told reporters.

Both the festival and the French government had pleaded with Moscow to allow Serebrennikov to travel to Cannes for the screening.

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow last year play

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow last year

(AFP/File)

Fremaux said Putin had told the festival that "Serebrennikov has problems with the judiciary of our country. I would have loved to help but the courts are independent."

Russian conservatives were outraged when Serebrennikov was allowed to direct a ballet about legendary gay ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev at the Bolshoi.

Nikita Mikhalkov, a powerful Oscar-winning film director with close Kremlin links, said Serebrennikov should not have been allowed "to hang Nureyev's cock" in the country's most important theatre.

This was a reference to the production's use of a famous full-frontal nude photograph of the dancer by Richard Avedon.

Serebrennikov is one of two directors competing for the Palme d'Or who has been banned from travelling to the festival.

Dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi is also barred from leaving his homeland for supporting pro-democracy activists after the "stolen election" of 2009.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Viggo Mortensen: Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group Viggo Mortensen Actor joins pro-independence Catalan group
In Singapore: Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 In Singapore Historic Trump-Kim summit set for June 12
Nikol Pashinyan: New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
In Russia: Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Singapore: Why country for the Trump-Kim summit? Singapore Why country for the Trump-Kim summit?
In UK: Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition In UK Government apologises to former Libyan dissident over rendition

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Mexico By-election candidate murdered, sixth in just over a weekbullet
2 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
3 In Brazil Exit of corruption figure shakes up presidential electionbullet
4 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 Afonso Dhlakama Mozambique ex-rebel leader Dhlakama laid to restbullet
7 Donald Trump FBI questions Russian businessman over US...bullet
8 CIA US charges former Intelligence agent with spying for Chinabullet
9 Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalembullet
10 Moscow Kremlin Putin voices 'deep concern' at Trump...bullet

Related Articles

In Russia Facebook 'ads' show strong effort to divide US society
Football Oxlade-Chamberlain recovering after knee surgery
Israel Iran flare-up raises spectre of major confrontation
Viktor Orban Hungary's PM sworn in as premier, eyes 20 years in power
World South Korea hands Kim a path to prosperity on a USB drive
Tech SpaceX is about to launch the final version of its Falcon 9 rocket for the first time — here's what makes Block 5 so impressive
World 3 Americans freed from North Korea arrive near Washington
World Iran fires rockets into Golan Heights from Syria, Israelis say
World Haspel vows she will not allow torture if confirmed to run CIA
In Latvia Russians mark 73 years since Soviet victory

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet

World

Goodall said he resented having to go abroad for suicide assistance
In Switzerland 104-yr-old Australian commits assisted suicide
The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms
United Nations With deadline looming, climate talks fall short
Rome decided this week to allow 105 people to land in Italy following a back-and-forth with British authorities over who should take them
In Mediterranean Migrants stranded by diplomatic standoff arrive in Italy
Anielle Silva (L), sister of activist Marielle Franco, cries at a memorial in Rio de Janeiro on April 14, 2018, one month after Franco's murder
In Brazil Rio police to reenact black activist's murder scene